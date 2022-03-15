Catsy for Distributors - Built to Drive Growth
PIM software is purpose-built for empowering online distributors to drive sales.CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Of the many issues distributors face, there are two that stand out the most—slow processes when preparing products for market and a lack of organized attributes for adequate SEO and/or faceted search. Inefficient processes hinder brand discoverability while reducing product visibility. As a result, sales are lost.
Catsy’s PIM provides a solution in 3 key ways:
(a) organizing product data
(b) enhancing content to drive engagement, and
(c) engaging with buyers
The PIM provides a central repository that the PIM-DAM-ERP triad uses to create a seamless integration to fuel faster time-to-market. To maintain up-to-date product information on e-retailer sites, ERP feeds product data continuously into the PIM platform, which cleanses and standardizes the data. The embedded DAM functionality links digital assets to relevant products for a complete set of product page elements all in one place.
"Data integrity is easily attained and maintained [...] when supporting our own customers with data [...] Data attributes and intellectual property are easily organized into groups with almost every piece of support material imaginable, all stored at the fingertips of the user and shared as quickly as an email is delivered.,” says a Catsy user in a G2 review.
Catsy’s PIM lightens the load for distributors when it comes to organizing multitudes of product data and enhancing it to engage and generate traffic.
The system's hierarchical bespoke taxonomy optimizes on-site search so that shoppers locate products faster.
When manufacturers share attribute-ridden data files to "push the needle forward," distributors face significant risk. Without automated data governance, results include inaccurate data, wasted time, and lower conversions. Companies in this position have no chance at scaling for long-term growth.
Catsy’s solution: a single source PIM platform that caters to online distributors. With user-friendly attribute mapping, distributors can utilize Catsy to aggregate and normalize product data upon import. In addition, Catsy offers a three-in-one integration that is purpose-built to meet business goals.
Catsy PIM features the following product page enhancement tools:
Attribute Mapping tool: Program an unlimited amount of attributes for each SKU and map them to desired retail channels for completeness.
Recommended Actions: The PIM flags down issues and brings them to immediate attention.
Content Grading: Ensure product pages are up to standard before publishing based on a letter grading system.
Product kits & accessories: Setup product recommendations on PIM before publishing.
The aforementioned G2 review notes that “Catsy can generate customized reports required for many platforms in many different formats. And it’s all reversible and auditable. As a user, I can reverse my mistakes. As a supervisor, I can see the mistakes made using the extraordinary audit capabilities. I can use the audit to train users not to repeat mistakes and oversee input without drilling down on every product every day nor waiting for customers to report the errors.”
By targeting the crux of distributors’ concerns, Catsy PIM clears the way to market.
About Catsy:
Catsy empowers businesses by simplifying the way content is managed and published across online, retail & distribution channels. Catsy PIM is a cloud-based system that centralizes & publishes product data such as product specifications, marketing content, logistics data, and digital assets. Catsy’s centralized workflow empowers users to author and publish product content all in one place. For more information, visit www.catsy.com.
