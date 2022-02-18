Catsy Recognized by G2 as a Leader in Product Information Management
Peer-to-peer review site’s Q1 report recognizes Catsy for market presence and customer satisfactionCHICAGO, IL, USA, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catsy, a pioneer in product information management software, announces its recognition by G2 Crowd in the Grid® Report for Product Information Management (PIM). Released December 14th, 2021, the Grid® Report for PIM showcases companies with more than 10 ratings from highly satisfied customers.
The G2 Grid® Report aims to put customer feedback at the forefront of its evaluation of software products. Determined “Leaders” are graded on three factors: market share, seller size, and social impact. Being a G2 Leader means making an impact on the market through a compelling customer experience. Emerging from a field of seventeen product information management solutions, it’s evident that Catsy PIM has excelled at exactly that. As a result of highly rated customer reviews, Catsy was named a Leader in PIM in G2 Crowd’s Q1 report.
The Leader Badge is a reflection of customer trust, which the reviews on Catsy’s G2 detail page clearly display.
“Catsy is very easy to use, fairly intuitive without much expert guidance,” says content manager Reilly H. “If you have any questions, their customer support is amazing. They are constantly listening to users and improving the product. I feel like my company's thoughts and suggestions are being heard and added to feature roadmaps.”
Alongside unparalleled customer service and onboarding, Catsy software's ease of use and configuration sets the platform apart from other PIM solutions. Leading the pack with the highest average user adaptation score of 74%, Catsy outranked all other PIM’s by a four percent margin.
Catsy successfully provides users with a ready-to-go platform, with no developer knowledge necessary to manage or convert attributes. The company empowers businesses to streamline interdepartmental integration, providing independence to various internal and external teams. Many of Catsy’s customers appreciate its smooth data-loading functionality and quick channel exporting tools.
“I really enjoy how Catsy has all relative product information in one place,” another review discloses. “Our sales team is now more self-sufficient about product details and it makes them better salespeople.”
Catsy is also leading in the G2 Mid-Market Grid Report, Small-Business Grid® Report, and the Usability Index for PIM, among other reports.
Catsy empowers businesses by simplifying the way content is managed and published across online, retail & distribution channels. Catsy PIM is a cloud-based system that centralizes & publishes product data such as product specifications, marketing content, logistics data, and digital assets. Catsy’s centralized workflow empowers users to author and publish product content all in one place. For more information, visit www.catsy.com.
Catsy PR
Catsy
+1 312-212-0086
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn