Catsy Recognized by GoodFirms as a Top Catalog Management Software Solution
Software review platform GoodFirms nominates Catsy as one of the best tools for managing product data
Catsy’s tools are continuously evolving, improving efficiency at each stage of the process and dramatically reducing creation costs.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catsy, a renowned PIM/DAM system for midmarket businesses, was selected by GoodFirms as one of the best solutions for managing catalog content. GoodFirms is a platform that exhibits brands with valuable technology. The site gathers and promotes state-of-the-art software vendors based on research and reviews.
— Elizabeth Byrd, Catsy Marketing Coordinator
Catalog management is a necessity in 2022, which GoodFirms recognizes. As the review platform puts it, “Managing catalogs across multiple channels can be hectic for the executives. With the assistance of a catalog management system, you can easily manage and update product data across different mediums.” The ability to store all product information and critical digital assets in one repository simplifies multichannel strategies.
The list appoints Catsy as a best-of-breed catalog management software solution for its catalog creation functionality, product data management, and cross-selling features, among other things. The cloud-based system maintains constant product data security, empowering businesses to recover essential content in case of technical issues. All product information and content remain up-to-date, continuously refreshing onto channels as needed.
According to a satisfied customer review on G2, “A function that I like a lot and that seems quite practical is the fact that it allows a multi-catalog editing mechanism—that is to say that you do not have to edit each digital catalog separately.” Any edit made to a master catalog will automatically update across all desired catalog documents. The Catsy PIM and DAM system speeds up catalog creation with InDesign integration for creative professionals. Catsy also supports a direct to PDF output functionality that eliminates the need for InDesign know-how so sales reps and customer service reps can create spec sheets on the fly. The combination of product data and digital asset organization improves efficiency in generating quality, custom catalogs, which can increase B2B sales.
“Catsy is special because of our team’s willingness to learn and grow alongside our customers,” says Elizabeth Byrd, Marketing Coordinator at Catsy. “Because of this, Catsy’s tools are continuously evolving, improving efficiency at each stage of the process and dramatically reducing creation costs.”
