GRAPHANO – A New Graphite Play with Great Upside Potential for Investors

We are in a district that has a history of production… When we define a resource, we will very likely have a much lower development cost than most and potentially a fast route to production.” — Dr. Luisa Moreno, Ph.D.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and resource companies, today announced an interview with Dr. Luisa Moreno, Ph.D., President of Graphano Energy Ltd, (TSXV: GEL) (FSE: 97G0) a Toronto, Canada-based company evaluating, acquiring and developing graphite resources.

“We are in a district that has a history of production. In fact, our property is immediately adjacent to a graphite producer. When we define a resource, we will very likely have a much lower development cost than most and potentially a fast route to production,” said Dr. Moreno during the interview with CEOCFO’s Senior Editor Lynn Fosse. Asked what the overall vision for Graphano Energy is, Dr. Moreno said, “The overall vision is to be a company that can supply graphite for the green economy. By that, I mean produce graphite that can be used in batteries for electric vehicles. We would like to be able to do that as fast as possible.”

As for the reason for focusing on the green economy, Dr. Moreno shared, “The reason we decided to start this company is because we want to make a contribution to the global green agenda, and there will be significant graphite supply shortage going forward. There are forecasts that suggest that demand for graphite for electric vehicle applications will require an increase in current supply by at least 100% in the next 10-15 years. We saw the opportunity and the need to support that global vision to transition from internal combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles. That is our main vision, but graphite is also used for many other applications.” Explaining other uses Dr. Moreno continued, “There are different types of graphite. There is flake graphite and there is also lump graphite which you can find mostly in Sri Lanka. We have flake graphite and additional applications include lubricants and refractories. It can also be used for the production of brake linings for vehicles. Another common use is, of course, pencils. It is also used in aluminum production, as an alloying component in cast iron, and in the semiconductor industry.”

Asked why their Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite Property is a good prospect, Dr. Moreno replied, “We were candidly very excited about the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite Property (“LAB”) when we saw it because it is next door to the only existing graphite producer in North America, which is TIMCAL. Contrary to other graphite properties in development, this property next to TIMCAL has readily available infrastructure, which means much lower costs of development. Many of the mining companies and projects are unfortunately in isolated areas and require high infrastructure costs. We are in a very civilized area with excellent nearby access to two major cities, Montreal and Ottawa; and again, being right next door to a producer, we are VERY close to power and transportation infrastructure.”

Explaining what is happening on the property today, Dr. Moreno commented, “We started with a summer exploration campaign, which included channel sampling and ground geophysics to identify key areas for drilling. We released these very positive results and then completed the second exploration program in October / November. We are now waiting for the complete results, but have already put out some results, which were very good, too. It was just a small portion, about 50 out of 200 samples. We are now waiting for the remaining samples to have a much better picture of where the main drilling targets would be. We are looking forward to start drilling and defining a NI 43-101 resource next year.”

Asked about being a woman in this industry, Dr. Moreno offered, “Women and men are definitely different and they probably run companies somewhat differently and bring different energies and understanding, especially of human nature. The combination can be very complementary. I think it is a positive change as more companies bring women to their board of directors and leadership, as CEOs and chief operating officers and so forth. Time will tell, but indications are very positive that there is much greater strength with diversity.”

Asked why Graphano Energy should stand out, Dr. Moreno told CEOCFO, " I think it is probably fair to compare Graphano at this stage with other companies that are close to developing graphite properties into “next producers”. I think we stand out for the very reason, as I said at the beginning; We are in a district that has a history of production. In fact, our property is immediately adjacent to a graphite producer. When we define a resource, we will very likely have a much lower development cost than most and potentially a fast route to production.”

