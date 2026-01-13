CleanGo Innovations Founder and CEO Anthony Sarvucci Discusses Their Green, Safe Cleaning Products

Anthony Sarvucci, Founder and CEO, CleanGo Innovations

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview with Anthony Sarvucci, Founder and CEO, of Calgary, Canada based CleanGo Innovations (OTC:CLGOF, CSE:CGII, FSE:APO.F) providing proprietary cleaning products that are green, safe, cruelty free and effective for residential and commercial markets, oil and gas, construction and marine companies.

Anthony Sarvucci during the interview with CEOCFO’s Editorial Executive Bud Wayne, addresses the markets for CleanGo Innovations green, safe cleaning products said, “As it sits now, we have several different products that have their own certifications. We have products that are used in your home for residential uses, everything from kitchen and bath, garage, barbeque, anything to do with spot treating your laundry, too cleaning your carpets and everything in-between. Those are all individual products that we have created. They work extremely well and they are effective, they are all our own proprietary formulations. We expanded from there and created a commercial division, so we have products that we have created that work extremely well in commercial applications like hotels, restaurants, and cleaning companies who use our products every day.”

On what they are doing for the oil and gas, industrial and marine sectors, Anthony Sarvucci told Bud, “I have a good team that works with me. We have a doctor, a scientist and an engineer. While we were testing our products, we found that some of our formulations were extremely effective on anything to do with petroleum based products. I have some experience in the oil and gas sector. My business partner also works in the oil and gas sector. We played around with so many formulations and ingredients, that we were able to create different products that were effective on all these different applications.”

“The third area is very interesting and that is our industrial area. We service oil and gas companies, concrete companies, asphalt companies, and we are now serving the marine sector. Our products are used on shipping vessels. Oil bunkering companies use our products to clean their tanks in the holding areas.”

As for the whether their CleanGo Innovations products are proprietary with green certifications, Anthony Sarvucci shared, “All of these products are proprietary to us and hold a Green Seal Certification, Leaping Bunny Cruelty Free. FDA Certification and in Canada, we have been assigned 5 Health Canada DIN (Drug Identification Number) numbers, which allow us to claim 99.9% disinfecting qualities.”

Asked what sets their products apart from other cleaning solutions on the market, Anthony Sarvucci replied, “A lot of these companies that have been around for a very long time using highly toxic and caustic ingredients, and people continue to buy these products because they work. However, you are not advised to inhale them; you are not supposed to touch them, because they are highly toxic and caustic. They haven’t really upped their game because these new ingredients that are available are quite a bit more expensive and they are a lot more effective. So, not only is our product a comparable product, it is a more effective product that won’t cause harm to you and the people around you. The cost of our product isn’t really any different, it is comparable and we are way more effective than these antiquated products that are available on the market today.”

Pointing out why it is important to have safe cleaning products, Anthony Sarvucci offered, “Your skin is a giant organ that absorbs everything we touch and you are absorbing these cleaning products into your body. There is nothing good about that. CleanGo is a much safer alternative; we are working hard every day to make cleaning safe by utilizing the best and most effective ingredients on the market today.”

Asked about global markets for their products, Anthony Sarvucci told CEOCFO, "I live just outside of Houston. We have an office in The Woodlands and a facility in Conroe, Texas where we manufacture our products. We bottle and mix. We have two Canadian locations, one located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and the second in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. We utilize third-party companies to mix and blend our products and bottle them. We also produce our products in Buenos Aires, Argentina, primarily for the industrial market. We just recently signed a joint venture deal in Saudi Arabia with a company called Senad, and we formed a new division together called CleanGo Arabia this new company will blend and distribute our products around the UAE. We also signed a distribution deal in Oman. We are in the process now of setting up both blending and distribution just outside of Athens, Greece, and Guyana. We started to put ourselves in a lot more markets over the last couple of years.”

As for where customers can find CleanGo Innovations products, Anthony Sarvucci told CEOCFO, "We cater to our clients in a lot of different ways. We service our retail clients through stores that carry our products. We also sell on our website and we are available on Amazon and Walmart.com. As far as our commercial products, we have a distributor in the South out of Arkansas that distributes our products to commercial cleaning companies and other commercial companies. We also locally distribute our products in the Houston area and all around the US.”

