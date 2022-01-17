Troop F Weekly Report 01-10 to 01-16-22

Incident Type: oas / warrants

Date: 1/11/2022

Town: castle hill

Trooper: TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider was driving in Castle Hill when he observed a pickup trying to turn into a private driveway but ended in the ditch due to poor road conditions. Tr. Rider stopped to check on the driver and investigation determined the man had a suspended driver’s license and four active arrest warrants. Tr. Rider arrested the man on the warrants and transported him to Presque Isle PD where he was able to post bail. The man was also issued a criminal summons for OAS.

Incident Type: oas

Date: 1/14/2022

Town: crystal

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in Crystal when he observed a vehicle with two defective brake lights. Tr. Castonguay initiated a traffic stop and an investigation found the operator had a suspended driver’s license. The man insisted the suspension was a mistake. Tr. Castonguay issued the man a criminal summons for OAS, explained how he could check his license status with the Secretary of State’s office, and helped him arrange to have a licensed driver come get him and the vehicle.

Incident Type: ACCIDENT - SERIOUS INJURY

Date: 1/14/2022

Town: island falls

Trooper: CPL. QUINT

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Clark, Cpl. Quint, and Tr. Castonguay responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 95, Island Falls. A Caribou man was driving north using his vehicles cruise control, lost control due to high winds and whiteout conditions, and went off the right side of the highway. His vehicle rolled several times coming to rest on its left side in some trees. He and his front passenger were able to get out of the vehicle, one juvenile said he was stuck in the front seat, a second juvenile was pinned but was able to get out of the car with assistance, and a third was trapped under the roof of the vehicle in the snow. She was extracted from the car with the jaws of life. All five were taken to the emergency room in Houlton for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Incident Type: Operating without license

Date: 1/15/2022

Town: westfield

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement on US Highway 1, Westfield, and observed a vehicle with defective equipment. He stopped the vehicle and during the investigation discovered the driver had a suspended Rhode Island driver’s license. The male passenger, and owner of the vehicle, had a valid license. Tr. Desrosier had the two men change places after issuing the man a criminal summons for operating without a license.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 1/15/2022

Town: presque isle

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was driving through Caribou and observed a vehicle speeding. Tr. Roy continued to monitor the vehicle and observed it fail to make a complete stop at a stop sign. The vehicle continued speeding (paced at 85 mph in a posted 55 mph zone) and passed another car in a no passing zone. Tr. Roy conducted a traffic stop on the car. Further investigation showed the man has a suspended driver’ license and numerous traffic convictions. Tr. Roy issued him a criminal summons for OAS and a traffic summons for illegal/unsafe passing and not providing evidence of insurance. The man arranged to have a licensed driver come get him and the car.

Incident Type: warrant

Date: 1/16/2022

Town: littleton

Trooper: CPL. QUINT

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint was conducting traffic enforcement in Littleton and stopped a vehicle for speeding. Further investigation revealed the male driver had a warrant for his arrest for two felony charges and one misdemeanor in Houlton. The man was arrested on the warrant and was able to post bail at the Troop F State Police barracks. The man was also given a summons for exceeding the posted speed limit.

Incident Type: TRAINING

Date: 1/10/2022

Town: bangor

Trooper: tr. mahon

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Mahon completed the final phase to become a certified Accident Reconstructionist after attending two weeks of training in Bangor.

Incident Type: THEFT

Date: 1/12/2022

Town: blaine

Trooper: cpl. casavant

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Casavant took the report of a stolen motor vehicle from a residence in Blaine. The owner of the truck is currently incarcerated at Washington County Jail and called to report he received information a 2007 Ford F-150 was missing from his residence. The investigation is ongoing.

Incident Type: DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Date: 1/14/2022

Town: island falls

Trooper: tr. saucier