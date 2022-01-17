Help Me, I’m Stuck by teacher and consultant Vaughn Carter.

Must-have self-improvement guide delivers breakthrough advice in the form of ‘Six Proven Methods to Shift Your Mindset from Self-Sabotage to Self-Improvement’

I’m passionate about the power of the right mindset to change the course of a person’s life” — Vaughn Carter

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We all know that voice in our head that tells us we’re not good enough. Help Me, I’m Stuck: Six Proven Methods to Shift Your Mindset from Self-Sabotage to Self-Improvement by author Vaughn Carter is sure to help readers break the cycle of self-recrimination and embrace positivity and true well-being.

According to the National Science Foundation, an average person has around 12,000 to 60,000 thoughts per day, most in the form of self-talk, of which 80% are negative and 95% are repetitive. Fostering your mental and physical well-being depends on a shift in perspective. Vaughn Carter’s debut offering provides readers with a clear set of techniques that can instill self-motivation and silence their inner critics.

In Help Me, I’m Stuck, readers will discover:

• How to focus on the task at hand (and feel motivated to do it)

• How to build a habit of gratitude (with 5 tips and 3 exercises that can be practiced every day)

• How to use the power of positive thinking to rewire their brain (in just 2 simple steps!)

• Foods that promote mental as well as physical well-being (and 10 ways to stop eating their emotions)

• Small steps to reduce stress and make permanent changes

• The importance of empathy, and how to incorporate it into daily life

The book also offers a handy ‘DIY Unstuck Planning’ checklist – 6 tips to get started on making a custom ‘getting unstuck’ plan.

“I’m passionate about the power of the right mindset to change the course of a person’s life,” said author, Vaugh Carter. “You really can get out of this mindset of feeling stuck and bring more positivity into your life all by yourself. All you have to do is follow the 6 simple methods I’ve outlined in Help Me, I’m Stuck to get your feet out of the mud.”

Help Me, I’m Stuck is available as an eBook or in hardback and paperback print editions on Amazon, CraveBooks.com and other popular book sites.

About Vaughn Carter

Vaughn Carter is a teacher, consultant, and author that is passionate about the power of the right mindset to change the course of a person’s life. His work explores strategies for changing your mindset to pave the way for success in any field, with a particular focus on women.