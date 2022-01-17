Accel Research Sites offers clinical trials for active opioid users
Trials aim to decrease opioid use, help end opioid epidemicLAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the pandemic rages, people might not realize the U.S. is deeply embattled in another epidemic—the opioid epidemic.
According to the CDC, the number of drug overdose deaths has increased by nearly 5 percent from 2018 to 2019 and has quadrupled since it began in 1999. Every day, 136 people die from opioid overdose. The CDC is committed to fighting the epidemic, and now, Accel Research Sites is joining that effort in Central Florida.
The company is conducting two clinical trials aimed at providing help to opioid users. Dr. James Andersen is the principal investigator on the trials, which will be conducted out of Accel Research Sites’ Lakeland location.
“Opioid users might be stigmatized, but they are often the people we know and love,” Dr. Andersen said. “Clinical trials like these are a way for people who might feel shame or hopelessness to get help themselves and potentially help many other people in the future.”
The two trials, sponsored by Astellas and Indivior, are seeking opioid users who are not currently being treated as well as those who are receiving treatment but are still using. The goal of the trials is to reduce their opioid use with a pill or injection.
Accel Research Sites is hoping to enroll hundreds of patients in the trial. Participants will be compensated with at least $50 per office visit, with up to 24 office visits. Transportation can also be arranged.
Those interested in participating should fill out the form at https://accelresearchsites.com/get-started/. A representative from Accel will reach out to determine further eligibility.
Accel Research Sites offers a network of clinical research sites in three states. The organization is capable of running a wide variety of clinical trials and aims to further the medical field and advance wellness and healthcare.
For more information about Accel Research Sites, visit https://accelresearchsites.com/.
About Accel Research Sites
Accel Research Sites is a multi-therapeutic network of clinical research sites dedicated to the expert delivery of treatment options to patients and providers. They partner with the most innovative and significant pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies worldwide to advance healthcare and wellness in the communities they serve.
Will Wellons
Wellons Communications
+1 4073390879
email us here