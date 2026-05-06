Island Oaks RV Resort earns Superhost Status on Airbnb

Recognition highlights strong guest experience and consistent five-star stays

From the moment guests arrive, we aim to create a stay that feels seamless, comfortable and memorable—and it’s rewarding to see that reflected in guest feedback” — Mario Brooks, General Manager

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Island Oaks RV Resort , a premier, resort-style outdoor destination just outside Jacksonville, has earned Superhost status on Airbnb , a designation awarded to top-performing hosts who consistently deliver exceptional guest experiences.The Superhost badge is awarded to hosts who consistently meet Airbnb’s highest performance standards, including maintaining a 4.8+ average guest rating, a near-zero cancellation rate, and strong response times. Island Oaks exceeded these benchmarks, earning a perfect 5-star rating, a 0% cancellation rate and a 100% response rate—reflecting a consistently reliable and high-quality guest experience.Island Oaks delivers a resort-style outdoor experience, pairing upscale cabins and full-hookup RV sites with a variety of on-site amenities. From a pool and swimming lake with beach access to fishing, paddleboarding, pickleball, volleyball and daily programming, the property offers everything guests need for a well-rounded, on-site getaway.“This recognition reflects the level of care and experience our team delivers every day,” said Mario Brooks, General Manager for Island Oaks. “From the moment guests arrive, we aim to create a stay that feels seamless, comfortable and memorable—and it’s rewarding to see that reflected in guest feedback.”As more travelers seek drivable getaways and all-in-one destinations, Island Oaks continues to stand out for its variety of accommodations and on-site experiences.Island Oaks recently partnered with Rentyl Resorts as its exclusive management company, bringing expanded operational support, marketing and revenue strategy to the property. The partnership builds on Rentyl’s growing portfolio of lifestyle-driven destinations and supports the continued evolution of Island Oaks as a professionally managed outdoor hospitality experience.For more information on Island Oaks RV Resort, visit www.islandoaksrvresort.com For more information on Rentyl Resorts properties, visit www.rentylresorts.com About Island Oaks RV ResortIsland Oaks RV Resort is a Jacksonville-area destination offering a modern take on outdoor travel, with a mix of upscale cabins and full-hookup RV sites paired with a variety of on-site amenities. The property features a pool, swimming lake with beach access, fishing, paddleboarding, pickleball, volleyball and ongoing programming designed for families and groups. Located just outside the city, Island Oaks provides a convenient, driveable getaway that blends the appeal of the outdoors with the ease and comfort of a professionally managed stay.About Rentyl ResortsRentyl Resorts is a vertically integrated, technology-driven brand specializing in lifestyle-branded vacation rental resorts and traditional hotel management. We excel in managing a diverse range of residential product types and large-scale mixed-use projects, delivering resort-level amenities with the comfort of home while adhering to rigorous brand standards. This approach ensures maximized returns for both homeowners and project owners. Additionally, our expertise extends to hotel operations, seamlessly integrating short-term rental programs to optimize asset performance and guest experiences. Rentyl Resorts also provides comprehensive real estate development guidance, supporting every stage of a project’s lifecycle to ensure success in both residential and hospitality ventures.For more information to visit Rentyl Resorts properties, visit rentylresorts.com. For Rentyl Resorts partnership services visit rentyl.com.

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