Capital Q® Ventures Backs Mia Health as Company Launches Funding Round

Mia Health is building what healthcare has been missing, a true early warning system at scale.” — Diego Rivero, Deal Team Lead at Capital Q ® Ventures

MAITLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital QVentures Inc. backs Mia Health, an AI-driven healthcare technology company, as it launches funding round to accelerate deployment of its global population health screening platform.Mia Health has developed a real-time early warning system for human health, enabling providers and governments to identify health risk before symptoms appear, predominantly through a 60-second smartphone-based scan.The company is already demonstrating significant traction at scale, with contracts covering more than 48 million lives and a pipeline exceeding 395 million people, driven largely by inbound demand from government entities.Mia Health’s model is designed to scale through large, long-term government and institutional relationships, where deployment at the population level creates recurring screening revenue and embedded infrastructure within healthcare systems. As the platform expands, the underlying data layer continues to grow, supporting additional opportunities in analytics, payer partnerships, and data-driven insights.“Mia Health is building what healthcare has been missing, a true early warning system at scale,” said Diego Rivero, Deal Team Lead at Capital QVentures. “The combination of real-world deployment, government adoption, and a rapidly expanding data layer positions the company for meaningful long-term impact.”Unlike traditional healthcare solutions that rely on infrastructure-heavy systems, the majority of Mia Health’s platform can be deployed using only a smartphone, removing barriers to adoption and enabling rapid expansion across high-need markets.Proceeds from the funding round will support continued deployment, expansion into new geographies, and advancement of its platform as a foundational layer for population health management, including initial U.S. market entry and payer engagement.About Mia HealthMia Health is an AI-driven healthcare technology company focused on early detection, risk stratification, and proactive care management. Its platform enables real-time health intelligence at population scale, helping providers and governments identify risk earlier and improve outcomes.About Capital QVentures Inc.Capital QVentures Inc. is a private alternative investment asset manager founded in 2017. Through its affiliated entities, including Capital QManagement LLC, the firm manages differentiated investment strategies focused on long-term value creation, income generation, and disciplined risk management.

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