Tastemaker Food Products Co. Partners with Capital Q® Ventures to Expand WAVERS BY DOUGHBRIK’S Globally

David Dobrik, Co-Founder of WAVERS BY DOUGHBRIK’S, with the brand’s core product lineup, now reformulated with better-for-you ingredients, including non-GMO, gluten-free components and avocado oil.

Strategic Partnership Positions WAVERS BY DOUGHBRIK’S for International Expansion with Better-For-You Innovation and Cultural Scale

WINDERMERE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tastemaker Food Products Co., the parent company behind WAVERS BY DOUGHBRIK’S, today announces a strategic partnership with Capital QVentures, establishing Capital Qas a lead strategic and financial partner supporting the company’s next phase of growth.This next phase marks the evolution of WAVERS BY DOUGHBRIK’S into a better-for-you snack that delivers the same indulgent flavor consumers expect. The product line has been fully reformulated to meet evolving consumer preferences, using high-quality, non-GMO, gluten-free ingredients and avocado oil.“We’re excited for this next phase of growth,” said Adam Cohen, Co-Founder of WAVERS BY DOUGHBRIK’S and Tastemaker Food Products Co. “This is about building a globally relevant brand at the intersection of product innovation, culture, and distribution… With our reformulation, expanding retail presence, and international momentum, we’re focused on scaling WAVERS into a leading platform in the category.”Tastemaker Food Products Co., co-founded by Adam Cohen, Jerry Bello, and David Dobrik, is the parentcompany of WAVERS BY DOUGHBRIK’S. Cohen and Dobrik serve as Co-Founders of the brand.Notably, David Dobrik was recently named Creator of the Year at the 2026 Snapchat Awards (“Snappys”), underscoring his expansive cultural influence and the powerful connection between content, community, and consumer products. His role as Co-Founder and Co-Owner brings unmatched reach and relevance to the brand as it scales.“We’ve built and exited brands by understanding what consumers actually want… this hits it,” said Jerry Bello, Co-Founder of Tastemaker Food Products Co. and creator of Veggie Straws. “Working alongside David Dobrik and Adam, this product was built on a foundation of great taste first… now paired with better-for-you ingredients. Bringing together global tastemakers… including David… played a key role in the process of creating WAVERS. This is built to win.”The brand is gaining traction across retail, international markets, and digital commerce with bold flavors like Hot Honey, Spicy Pickle, Extra Cheesy, and Late Night Pizza, now paired with a better-for-you formulation. Through this partnership, Capital QVentures will lead capital raises, provide financial oversight, support expansion, and unlock new retail and distribution opportunities. “We believe WAVERS BY DOUGHBRIK’S sits at the intersection of strong consumer demand, differentiated product innovation, and scalable distribution. The combination of creator-led engagement and operational execution made this a compelling partnership for us,” said Diego Rivero, Deal Team Lead from Capital QVentures.With expanded production, new retail placements, and major consumer activations ahead, Tastemaker Food Products Co. is positioned to scale WAVERS BY DOUGHBRIK’S into an internationally recognized snack brand.About Tastemaker Food Products Co.Tastemaker Food Products Co. is a vertically integrated, full-stack food and beverage platform and the parent company of WAVERS BY DOUGHBRIK’S. While newly formed, the company is led by a team with over 30 years of combined experience building and scaling consumer brands from idea to shelf. Tastemaker’s capabilities span product development, global sourcing, manufacturing, operations, fulfillment, packaging, brand design, and go-to-market strategy, enabling seamless execution across the entire value chain. The team has played a foundational role in the growth of category-defining brands such as Veggie Straws and Sheila G’s Brownie Brittle, and brings a proven playbook for scaling brands across national retail, international markets, and digital commerce. Tastemaker is built to develop and expand high-velocity, culturally relevant snack brands at global scale.About Capital QVenturesCapital QVentures Inc. is rethinking alternative investments through Full-Stack Venture Capital Fundsand Tri-Party Venture Funds, aligning capital, companies, and expertise to drive performance. Founded in 2017, the firm partners with emerging and growth-stage businesses across venture capital, private credit, and private equity. Through Capital QVelocity, its business accelerator and execution platform, the firm provides hands-on operational support alongside flexible financing. Capital Qfocuses on building, scaling, and positioning companies to deliver strong, risk-adjusted returns. Backed by a leadership team with decades of experience and a global network of relationships, Capital Qdelivers differentiated investment opportunities and long-term value for investors.

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