A Christmas Dream Come True for a Local Boise Veteran

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Microbe Formulas Partnered with 107.9 Lite FM to Make a Christmas Wish Come True in December 2021

Microbe Formulas is happy to participate in a program that provides a beacon of hope for families in need in the Treasure Valley.” — Dr. Todd Watts, CEO of Microbe Formulas

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last 20 years, Boise radio station 107.9 LITE FM has been making hundreds of Christmas wishes come true every holiday season through the charity program called ‘a Christmas Wish.’ The program facilitates the granting of special requests from the community to provide relief to families in need during the holiday season.

This year, Microbe Formulas, local Meridian health and wellness company, got the opportunity to grant a Boise veteran and his kids a few Christmas wishes.

Local Boise veteran, George, served as a special combat soldier and completed personal detachment training. While serving during the war in Afghanistan, he was one of the brave service members acting as a personal bodyguard for high-ranking government officials, Afghani officials, and acting generals as they made their way through dangerous corridors. George and his comrades are the reason that many of these folks made it home to their families safe and sound.

After George’s recent job change, his new co-workers began to get to know him more and grew to admire the type of dad and hero he is, along with recognizing that he was in need. They reached out to LITE FM to suggest a Christmas Wish for George “to let him know he’s not alone and never will be again.”

Todd Watts, CEO and co-founder of Microbe, explains, “Microbe Formulas is happy to participate in a program that provides a beacon of hope for families in need in the Treasure Valley. We were honored to be able to provide George with a brand new couch, a significant gift card for groceries, and our own health program, the Foundational Protocol.”

While radio host Michelle Heart was on the phone with George, Microbe employees were on site at his apartment to assist in surprising him with his Christmas wishes. You can listen to the radio segment recording of his surprise here.

Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas, shares, “Being involved in the community is one of our main goals here at Microbe; however, participating in ‘a Christmas Wish’ has been my absolute favorite. I will never forget the joy in George’s face after receiving these surprise gifts. Being able to give back to a dedicated dad and veteran in the area was beyond rewarding.”

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Communications for Microbe Formulas, at shawnda.huffman@microbeformulas.com.

