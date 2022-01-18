Why AI-Enabled Coaching is a Corporate HR Requirement

The coaching industry is gathering greater speed as corporations in the U.S. and around the world continue to restructure how they work.

The coaching industry, which is already a high-growth industry, is gathering greater momentum as corporations in the U.S. and around the world continue to restructure how they work.DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN HUMAN RESOURCESRecent trends show that digital transformation is happening across all corners of human resources departments – from payroll to benefits programs to learning and development. Automation and AI are nudging these functions closer together so that employees can be managed more holistically, as one function "speaks" to the other. Coaching becomes especially valuable to companies as they connect the dots between the support employees receive (L&D), how it benefits their performance and wellbeing (benefits), as well as saves companies resources through reduced sick leave and churn (ROI).AI and COACHING ROIThe bedrock of AI-enabled coaching is its ability to quickly and effectively match coaches to individual and corporate client needs. Additionally, the integration of functions like virtual communication, session and budget management make digital coaching extremely attractive. This is especially true at the corporate level where potentially thousands of employees will require training, upskilling or reskilling. Automated coaching platforms, like Viveka , excel in being able to meet and manage the needs of multiple clients at once and allows corporate clients to internally scale their training programs quickly. Research from the International Coaching Federation (ICF) also shows a significant return on investment from executive coaching, where a $1 investment can result in $5-8 return on savings and earnings through increased loyalty, productivity, reduced absenteeism, churn and legal costs. Viveka stands out in the automated coaching landscape because they allow companies to add their own coaches and trainers into the V-Corp ecosystem.