Why AI-Enabled Coaching is a Corporate HR Requirement

Viveka Logo

The coaching industry is gathering greater speed as corporations in the U.S. and around the world continue to restructure how they work.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coaching industry, which is already a high-growth industry, is gathering greater momentum as corporations in the U.S. and around the world continue to restructure how they work.

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN HUMAN RESOURCES

Recent trends show that digital transformation is happening across all corners of human resources departments – from payroll to benefits programs to learning and development. Automation and AI are nudging these functions closer together so that employees can be managed more holistically, as one function “speaks” to the other. Coaching becomes especially valuable to companies as they connect the dots between the support employees receive (L&D), how it benefits their performance and wellbeing (benefits), as well as saves companies resources through reduced sick leave and churn (ROI).

AI and COACHING ROI

The bedrock of AI-enabled coaching is its ability to quickly and effectively match coaches to individual and corporate client needs. Additionally, the integration of functions like virtual communication, session and budget management make digital coaching extremely attractive. This is especially true at the corporate level where potentially thousands of employees will require training, upskilling or reskilling. Automated coaching platforms, like Viveka, excel in being able to meet and manage the needs of multiple clients at once and allows corporate clients to internally scale their training programs quickly. Research from the International Coaching Federation (ICF) also shows a significant return on investment from executive coaching, where a $1 investment can result in $5-8 return on savings and earnings through increased loyalty, productivity, reduced absenteeism, churn and legal costs. Viveka stands out in the automated coaching landscape because they allow companies to add their own coaches and trainers into the V-Corp ecosystem.

V-Corp was launched in August 2021 and their enterprise team is actively scheduling demos with mid-size companies in the U.S. and globally. Interested companies can request a demo at sales@viveka.world.

V-Coach, Viveka’s coaching solution, launched in October 2020 and is now the world’s largest coaching platform.

Click to learn more about Viveka, V-Corp and V-Coach.

