BlackFin CIO Suha Zehl Wins Thought Leader Award
National trade publication adds company consultant to list of industry leaders.
In order for lenders to meet today’s growing consumer demand for the ultimate experience and to remain competitive it will require a methodical approach toward innovation of their current process.”DENVER, CO, USA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackFin Group, a management consulting firm serving the Banking and Mortgage Industries, is proud to announce that Suha Zehl, BlackFin Chief Innovation Officer, has been awarded the Thought Leader Award from PROGRESS in Lending Association.
— Suha Zehl, BlackFin Group Chief Innovation Officer
Zehl has over 35 years of experience in various industries including financial services, mortgage lending, technology, business intelligence, and higher education. She serves on the Board of Directors for Women with Vision as well as the Board of Governors for the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA). She is also a Certified Delegate with the National Association of Women in Real Estate and Banking (NAWRB) as well as a Visionary Ambassador with NAMMBA.
“We need industry thought leaders if mortgage lending is going to advance,” wrote Tony Garritano, Chairman and Founder at PROGRESS in Lending Association. “We need thought leaders that are not afraid to step forward and blaze a new trail. We need creativity. We need bold new ideas. As a result, for the second year in a row PROGRESS in Lending is honoring industry thought leaders.”
Zehl is a regular contributor to various industry magazines and shares thought leadership on several social media platforms including LinkedIn. She is a sought-after speaker and podcast guest and often appears on stage at industry events. She holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
“In order for lenders to move forward and meet today’s growing consumer demand for the ultimate customer experience, and in order for lenders to remain competitive with the large national lenders – it will require a methodical approach toward innovation of their current lending process,” Zehl told PROGRESS editors. “This poses a significant challenge to regional, state, and community banks, credit unions, and independent mortgage bankers as they do not have the teams and capital required. BlackFin is ready to support them.”
“Suha is a very dynamic leader and we are very fortunate to have her on the BlackFin team,” said Keith Kemph, President and CEO of BlackFin Group. “She has been an industry-leading thought leader for a long time. I’m very pleased that the editorial team at PROGRESS in Lending recognized her for the leader she is with this award.”
About BlackFin Group
BlackFin Group is a management consulting firm that specializes in innovation, technology and business optimization in the banking and mortgage banking industry. We are skilled in the successful execution of your firms’ critical initiatives by providing best-in-class resources that ensure project success. For more information, contact the company at (303) 524-1907, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
Rick Grant
RGA Public Relations
+1 570-497-1026
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn