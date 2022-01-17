Biggest Texas Political Event of the Primary Season Scheduled for Saturday, January 22
Don't miss the 2022 Candidate Fair and Straw Poll on Saturday, January 22, 2022, hosted by the Tarrant County Candidate Fair and the Tarrant Republican Club
I am not a politician, and I appreciate this event has been and will continue to be about the people and what matters to us.””COLLEYVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make plans to attend the 2022 Candidate Fair and Straw Poll on Saturday, January 22, 2022, hosted by the Tarrant county Candidate Fair and the Tarrant Republican Club. This one-day event will feature candidates from Constable, Justice of the Peace, State Rep to the Governor's race.
— Trayce Bradford
This free, grassroots event is no ordinary candidate forum. Candidates will have their own booth, where they can meet thousands of voters, discuss important issues and see the voters' choices in a Straw Poll.
“I have been a resident of Tarrant County for over 20 years, and I’m looking forward to this opportunity to join my fellow voters at the Tarrant County Straw Poll. My work as a volunteer has put me at these events, but this is my first time attending as a candidate. I am not a politician, and I appreciate this event has been and will continue to be about the people and what matters to us.”
Trayce Bradford, candidate for Texas Lt. Governor
What: 2022 Candidate Fair and Straw Poll
When: Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (come and go)
Where: Hurst Conference Center, 1601 Campus Drive, Hurst, Texas, 76054
[REGISTER]
Leading Texas is Up to Us
Trayce Bradford is a grassroots leader and activist running for Lt. Governor of Texas. As former president of Dallas and Texas Eagle Forum, she is a Mom Caucus and Texas Conservative Mamas member, a leader at Texas Conservative Grassroots Coalition and a Grassroots America Champion of Freedom honoree.
Trayce is a wife and mother of seven, who is currently homeschooling her youngest, having graduated the older six. Issues important to Trayce include religious liberty, anti-human trafficking, protecting children, the sanctity of life, stopping government overreach, election integrity and energy independence.
Learn more about Trayce at Trayce4Texas.com.
Bethany Jarrell
Trayce4Texas
+1 817-723-6115
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook