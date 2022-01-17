Jetson ONE Swedish EVTOL company seek investment with 3000 purchase requests in two months
Great to see Jetson, a Swedish company, beat the international competition to market with the first commercially available flying car”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swedish EVTOL company seeks investment with 100 Jetson ONE units sold in just two months and 3000 purchase-requests.
— Rikard Steiber
Jetson is a Swedish pioneering company behind “Jetson ONE”, a commercially available EVTOL or “flying car”. The Jetson ONE official launch video made waves on the internet reaching over 14 million views on YouTube.
Jetson ONE is a category leader with 100 sold units and another 3,000 pre-orders with shipments starting already in 2023. Price $92,000 with $22,000 deposit.
GoodTrust CEO and ex Google Veteran, Rikard Steiber, joins as Senior Advisor and first external investor to support the founders with expansion.
The Swedish eVTOL company Jetson AB (JetsonAero.com)Jetson have sold out their entire 2022 production. Since the official launch on the 21st of October 2021, another 100 units have been sold for 2023 delivery, with over 3,000 pre-orders during the same time period. The Jetson ONE official launch video made waves on the internet reaching over 14 million views on YouTube.
Jetson confirmed they will be recruiting significantly in 2022 and will do it’s first round of external fund raising.
“It is important for us to find the right investors now as we expand and grow our company. Jetson is looking globally for a company that shares our vision. We are at the forefront of a new industry. The skill set needed to lead in this industry is incredibly niche. As is the mindset and energy to be in a company that wants to shape the future.” said Tomasz Patan, co-founder and CTO.
Jetson is currently the only EVTOL company on the market that can provide a commercially available personal electric vehicle. The demand for the Jetson ONE has been phenomenal, supporting the company's dream to ‘make everyone a pilot’.
Jetson welcomes Swedish Silicon Valley entrepreneur Rikard Steiber as Senior Advisor and first external investor. Rikard Steiber will support Jetson in raising capital as the first round of external fundraising begins.
Rikard Steiber, CEO at GoodTrust, ex Google veteran and a pioneering angel investor in companies such as DRL - Drone Racing League and Einride Autonomous Electric Trucks.
“Great to see Jetson, a Swedish company, beat the international competition to market with the first commercially available flying car” said Steiber. “With Jetson ONE the dream of flying now becomes a reality. Everyone can now become a pilot!”.
The Jetson ONE is constructed of a lightweight aluminium space frame and carbon-kevlar composite body. It is powered by eight electric motors, has a flight time of 20 minutes, reaching a top speed of 102 kilometres per hour (63 miles per hour). It runs on a high discharge lithium-ion battery and can carry a pilot’s weight of 210 pounds 100kg.
“We are incredibly happy to have Swedish tech icon Rikard Steiber on board our project. We have a big challenge ahead of us, to finalise a production-ready Jetson ONE, and to prepare it for mass production in 2023. This is an incredibly exciting time for us but also for the EVTOL industry. ” said Peter Ternstrom co-founder and president.
The first exclusive buyers can expect to receive their Jetson ONE in the Autumn of 2022. The price for the Jetson ONE is $92,000 with a $22,000 deposit, book your Jetson ONE here.
About Jetson AB
Jetson is a Swedish company with a mission to change the way we travel. We aim to make the skies available for everyone with our safe personal electric aerial vehicle. Our prototype "proof of concept" was finished in the spring of 2018, and until now we have been very busy working on a consumer friendly version. That project resulted in Jetson ONE, a commercially available personal electric aerial vehicle that you can own and fly. Jetson was founded by Peter Ternström and Tomasz Patan in 2017. We intend to make everyone a pilot.
Press Release images here:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1tF-grnQfJVMawLImDebBXvyM0QnHxCDQ?usp=sharing
Website: https://jetsonaero.com
PR contact: san@jetsonaero.com
YouTube: @jetsonaero
Instagram: @jetsonaero
Facebook: @jetsonaero
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jetsonaero
Tik Tok: @jetsonaero
Twitter: @jetson_aero
San Sunner
Rec Social Limited
7925533947 ext.
email us here