Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 18, 2022

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

January 17, 2022                                                                   

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Brown

Village of Mount Orab

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Butler

Butler County Educational Service Center

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Clark

Global Impact STEM Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Crawford

Crestline Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga Community College Foundation

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lake Erie International High School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

North Royalton City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Shaker Heights Development Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Newburgh Heights

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Defiance

Defiance City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Franklin

Judiciary Supreme Court of Ohio

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

KIPP Columbus

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Petroleum Underground Storage Tank Release Compensation Board

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Primary Care Nursing Services, Inc.

 MED

07/01/2018 TO 03/31/2020

 

 

 

The Graham School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

The Ohio State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

The Ohio State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association Boosters

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

The Ohio State University Department of Athletics

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Gallia

Village of Rio Grande

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Geauga

Community Improvement Corporation of Geauga County

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Greene

New Jasper Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Loveland City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Huron

Firelands Ambulance Service

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

South Central Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Jefferson

Buckeye Local School District

 FFR  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Licking

Central Ohio Technical College

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Newark City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lorain

Avon Lake City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Elyria City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lucas

Toledo City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Mahoning

City of Canfield

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Marion

J. Bucky Schmelzer, D.D.S.

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Monroe

Monroe County Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Pike

Beaver Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Putnam

Jennings Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Richland

Ashley N. Wilford, C.N.P.

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Seneca

Seneca-East Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Stark

Stark County District Library

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

Warren City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Wayne

Tri County Educational Service Center

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Williams

Edon-Northwest Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Wyandot

Wyandot County Family and Children First Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 18, 2022

