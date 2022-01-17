Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Brown
Village of Mount Orab
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Butler
Butler County Educational Service Center
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Clark
Global Impact STEM Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Crawford
Crestline Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Cuyahoga Community College Foundation
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lake Erie International High School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
North Royalton City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Shaker Heights Development Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Newburgh Heights
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Defiance
Defiance City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Franklin
Judiciary Supreme Court of Ohio
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
KIPP Columbus
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Ohio Petroleum Underground Storage Tank Release Compensation Board
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Primary Care Nursing Services, Inc.
MED
07/01/2018 TO 03/31/2020
The Graham School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
The Ohio State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
The Ohio State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association Boosters
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
The Ohio State University Department of Athletics
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Gallia
Village of Rio Grande
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Geauga
Community Improvement Corporation of Geauga County
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Greene
New Jasper Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
Loveland City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Huron
Firelands Ambulance Service
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
South Central Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Jefferson
Buckeye Local School District
FFR IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Licking
Central Ohio Technical College
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Newark City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lorain
Avon Lake City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Elyria City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lucas
Toledo City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Mahoning
City of Canfield
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Marion
J. Bucky Schmelzer, D.D.S.
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Monroe
Monroe County Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Pike
Beaver Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Putnam
Jennings Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Richland
Ashley N. Wilford, C.N.P.
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Seneca
Seneca-East Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Stark
Stark County District Library
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Trumbull
Warren City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Wayne
Tri County Educational Service Center
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Williams
Edon-Northwest Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Wyandot
Wyandot County Family and Children First Council
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
