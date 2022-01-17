For Immediate Release:

January 17, 2022

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Brown Village of Mount Orab IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Butler Butler County Educational Service Center IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Clark Global Impact STEM Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Crawford Crestline Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Cuyahoga Community College Foundation IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lake Erie International High School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 North Royalton City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Shaker Heights Development Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Newburgh Heights 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Defiance Defiance City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Franklin Judiciary Supreme Court of Ohio 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 KIPP Columbus IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Ohio Petroleum Underground Storage Tank Release Compensation Board IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Primary Care Nursing Services, Inc. MED 07/01/2018 TO 03/31/2020 The Graham School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 The Ohio State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 The Ohio State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association Boosters IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 The Ohio State University Department of Athletics IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Gallia Village of Rio Grande 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Geauga Community Improvement Corporation of Geauga County 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Greene New Jasper Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton Loveland City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Huron Firelands Ambulance Service 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 South Central Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Jefferson Buckeye Local School District FFR IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Licking Central Ohio Technical College IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Newark City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lorain Avon Lake City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Elyria City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lucas Toledo City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Mahoning City of Canfield 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Marion J. Bucky Schmelzer, D.D.S. MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Monroe Monroe County Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Pike Beaver Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Putnam Jennings Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Richland Ashley N. Wilford, C.N.P. MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Seneca Seneca-East Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Stark Stark County District Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Trumbull Warren City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Wayne Tri County Educational Service Center IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Williams Edon-Northwest Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Wyandot Wyandot County Family and Children First Council 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov