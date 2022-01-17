Submit Release
Management and Strategy Institute announces the launch of newly designed website

The Management and Strategy Institute announces the redesign and launch of MSIcertified.com

DOWNINGTOWN, PA, USA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Management and Strategy Institute (MSI) is excited to announce the redesign of its primary website, MSIcertified.com. The new website has been in development for nine months and includes all of the modern elements that members expect. The new website contains a much-enhanced navigational system, making it easy for learners to quickly find programs they’re interested in. “This is a really exciting update for us.” Stated Michael DiLeo, President of MSI. “We’ve put a lot of effort into the new website design. MSI is growing rapidly, and we need a website that can grow with us. The new design includes easy navigation and search, so that customers can quickly find what they’re looking for. As a Six Sigma certification organization, we also include more resources like easy access to our Body of Knowledge.”

In addition to these changes, MSI has also added a corporate sales section to the website. Corporate sales are currently MSI’s fastest-growing segment, with sales increasing 300% in the past year alone. “Corporate customers and educational institutions are turning to MSI for certifications at a record pace,” stated Steven DiLeo, COO of MSI. “MSI Enterprise Solutions allows companies to deploy training to their employees anywhere in the world. Our programs are self-paced, and the cost per employee is below the industry average. We provide one of the highest returns on investment in the eLearning space.”
Management and Strategy Institute is now working to deploy additional updates to their training programs and the learning management system.

