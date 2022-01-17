Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

“America was born on the promise of liberty and justice for all, a promise that we must strive to fulfill as we grapple with the ever-present realities of inequity and injustice amidst the backdrop of a pandemic that has worsened both. In his life, Martin Luther King, Jr. reminded us that progress is not inevitable, but that it is the result of hard fought struggles, of minds won, of prejudices assuaged, of forgiveness rendered, and of hope and love delivered. As we honor Dr. King today, let us recommit to building a state that values the lives and integrity of all people, that extends decency and respect without fail, and that provides equal opportunity and a fair shot at success for everyone.”