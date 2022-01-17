At 36.05% CAGR, Industrial Hemp Market Accounted for USD 135.6 Bn in 2030 says Fatpos Global

Industrial Hemp Market to surpass USD 135.6 billion by 2030 from USD 6.24 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 36.05% in the coming years, i.e., 2020-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Industrial Hemp Market–Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 135.6 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 36.05% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, rising awareness among the consumers towards the advantages of industrial hemp, increasing legalization to cultivate industrial hemp in many developed and developing countries, and emerging application of industrial hemp in diverse industries such as textile, pharmaceutical, food, beverage, personal care, construction & material, furniture, and paper is expected to drive the Industrial Hemp Market. Primary factors such as low production cost and eco-friendly are tremendously boosting the Global market. The Global Industrial Hemp Market is expected to register the highest extension during the forecast period.



“Hemp seeds obtained from the plant “Cannabis sativa” are a great source of vitamin B1, vitamin B2, vitamin E, calcium, magnesium, and potassium. These vital factors are anticipated to drive the Industrial Hemp Market, steadily. Consumer’s adoption for a vegan diet enriched with essential fatty acids such as Omega-6 and Omega-3 are increasing the demand for Hemp seeds and oil. Moreover, these fatty acids are low saturated and non-trans -fat. These listed health benefits and self-awareness for gluten-free products are extensively inducing the Global Industrial Hemp Market”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Industrial hemp is a diversity of the Cannabis Sativa plant species that is precisely grown for industrial use. These species are used to make a wide range of products. Hemp is one of the fastest-growing plants on Earth. It can be sifted into a variety of commercial items, including rope, paper, textiles, clothing, disposable polymers, paint, insulation, food, and animal feed. Industrial Hemp consists of lower concentrations of THC and higher concentrations of cannabidiol (CBD), which helps in eliminating its psychotropic effects. The legalization in industrial hemp varies all across the world between the countries. This generated many opportunities such as increasing, processing, and distribution for the Industrial Hemp Market players. Many governments are regulating the concentration of THC and have only permitted hemps with a low THC content.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the Industrial Hemp Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into the growth that is witnessed in the market. Industrial Hemp Market is segmented by Type into Hemp Seed, Hemp Seed Oil, Hemp Fiber, and CBD Hemp Oil; By Application into Food, Beverages, Personal Care Products, Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, and Others; By Source into Organic and Conventional. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

By Product Type

• Hemp Seed

• Hemp Seed Oil

• Hemp Fiber

• CBD Hemp Oil

By Application

• Foods

• Beverages

• Personal Care Products

• Textiles

• Pharmaceuticals

By Source

• Organic

• Conventional

