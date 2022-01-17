World Biz Magazine announces Miami-Dade is the Best Region for Investment in 2022
Highly esteemed award granted to select locations offering outstanding advantages for global enterprises.
I am extremely proud of our community for this important distinction... our doors are open to welcome new investments and industries that will help us grow and offer even better opportunities.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Biz Magazine, the global C-suite journal for the leaders of international companies, is pleased to announce that Miami-Dade has received the prestigious distinction of 'Best Region for Investment in 2022'.
— Daniella Levine Cava, Mayor of Miami-Dade
The selection comes after a highly selective process that evaluated 50 cities/ regions worldwide to identify those with the most compelling value propositions for companies exploring international investment options.
Miami-Dade was selected because of five key reasons:
Business Friendliness
Locating in Miami-Dade is a great financial decision. There is no state or local personal income tax, corporate income tax is low, and businesses can rely on a favorable regulatory climate.
Gateway To The World
Miami is the perfect pivot point to manage operations in both North and Latin America. The South Florida area is home to over 1,400 multinational businesses staffed by skilled and energetic residents speaking 128 languages. There are over 5,200 financial services firms, and legal and accounting firms comprehensively covering transaction requirements. Miami-Dade is also home to the USA’s third largest number of consular corps, foreign trade offices, and binational chambers of commerce.
Seamless Connectivity
Miami-Dade is easily accessible to all areas of the globe, with the region’s three international airports handling more than 2,000 daily flights. PortMiami –boasting the only Panamax-ready port south of Virginia – plays a leading role in global commerce and is the driving force behind $43 billion in economic activity. Miami is also known as the ‘cruise capital’ of the world.
Highly Skilled And Diverse Talent
South Florida residents are a part of the “tri-county” market of 6.1 million residents and a combined workforce of over 3 million people. They are highly educated: Miami is top in the USA for percentage growth of adults with graduate degrees, and second in the nation for foreign-born residents with advanced degrees. There are more than 250,000 college students and 345,000 K-12 students being trained at award-winning institutions.
A Global Cultural Capital
Living the dream is a reality in Miami with endless opportunities for world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment. For adventure and outdoor activities, Miami-Dade offers world famous beaches and 250 days of sunshine annually. For sports fans, Greater Miami is globally unique, it is the only metropolis with professional basketball, football, baseball, hockey, soccer and Formula1 teams. Greater Miami is a capital for international art and culture, there are also many world-class museums, performing arts and music events, and celebrity chefs crafting haute cuisine.
In addition, Miami-Dade’s success in attracting major corporations while ensuring a friendly business environment for innovative startups, and the unparalleled competence of the experienced team at Miami-Dade Beacon council (www.beaconcouncil.com) were strong factors in the selection.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava commented on World Biz Magazine's award of 'Best Region for Investment in 2022' to Miami-Dade: "I am extremely proud of our community for this important distinction that recognizes our ongoing efforts to create a thriving economic environment, invest in local talent, educate the professionals of the future and foster innovation and entrepreneurship. Our doors are open to welcome new investments and industries that will help us grow and offer even better opportunities to our residents, our country and the entire region."
World Biz Magazine is the leading global C-Suite business journal with a readership spanning 32 countries.
Visit the Miami-Dade Beacon Council (www.beaconcouncil.com) to learn more about what Greater Miami offers your business.
Links
Read World Biz Magazine’s feature on Miami-Dade here
Read World Biz Magazine’s interview with Michael A. Finney, President & CEO of Miami-Dade Beacon Council
View the digital edition of World Biz Magazine’s current issue
www.worldbizmagazine.net
Alan Pritchard
GlobalData Media Ltd.
email us here