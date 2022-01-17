Attarius Network Brings GameFi to the Octopus Network Appchain Pipeline
The Octopus Network welcomes the GameFi protocol Attarius Network to its Appchain Pipeline.
Attarius Network is building an all-in-one NFT ecosystem for the game developers and players — with a core focus on developing a new revolution in play-to-earn and gaming NFTs in the Middle East and Asia.
Attarius Network provides developers and gamers with a complete all-in-one ecosystem for creating, integrating, and managing games and game assets. Attarius will facilitate the realization of ideas — from fundraising for development to the creation of Gaming Multiverses.
Attarius on the Octopus Network
The Octopus Network acts as a decentralized, two-sided platform for Web 3.0 investors and Web 3.0 application teams. Appchain candidates for the Octopus Network pass through several stages in the candidate queue, including registration, audit, voting, staging, and booting. In addition, Octopus Network token holders have the right to select the best appchain projects by upvoting or downvoting in the on-chain candidate queue.
As a Substrate-based application-specific blockchain (appchain) on the Octopus Network, Attarius Network seeks to become a significant GameFi protocol for the gaming industry.
Attarius' specialized game launchpad marketplace provides Indie game developers with a high level of technical and advisory support. The Attarius game developer toolkit offers APIs and SDKs for seamless integration with DeFi ecosystems and NFTs. Detailed analytics, game control mechanics, and payment systems management are all available through Attarius Developers' Panel.
In addition, Attarius Network is partnered with KILT Protocol to incorporate principles of self-sovereign identity. By adopting DIDs and Verifiable Credentials, users on the Attarius Network Appchain will be able to quickly form Gaming Guilds and DAOs that unify people with the same goal so they can pool their collective resources to more efficiently achieve that goal. KILT will also be integrated into the Attarius Network ecosystem products, including the Attarius wallet, which has already launched, and the NFT marketplace for in-game items.
"We're more than happy to start the collaboration with the Octopus Network team for further developing the future of the blockchain gaming industry. We believe that 2022 will be the year of cross-chain, interoperable, fast, effective, and simple solutions for both indie studios, whom we're helping to build the games, and every gamer who wants to be more involved in play-to-earn model-based games with in-game items in the form of NFTs." — Oleg Kotlyarov, CEO and Founder of Attarius Network.
"The Octopus Network welcomes Attarius Network as an Appchain Candidate. We see great potential in the GameFi industry as a whole and admire Attarius' mission of supporting Indie Game Developers, which is in line with our ethos of opening the floodgates to Web3.0 by supporting and inspiring Web3.0 development teams. We are looking forward to watching Attarius Network develop as an Appchain in the Octopus Network." — Louis Liu, Founder, Octopus Network.
About Octopus Network
The Octopus Network is a new multichain crypto network created to bootstrap and run decentralized application chains, aka Appchains. By providing flexible leased security, out-of-box interoperability, one-stop infrastructure, and a ready-to-be-engaged community, Octopus Network is unleashing an innovation wave on Web3.0.
About Attarius Network
Attarius Network was founded in early 2021 by a group of experienced people with gaming, blockchain and fintech backgrounds who have fallen in love with and are genuinely passionate about games.
The company is currently based in a leading free-zone twofour54 in Abu Dhabi, UAE and working with leading players in the gaming industry to develop blockchain gaming in the Middle East and Asia.
