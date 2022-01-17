Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI - Alcohol
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B3000158
TROOPER: Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: January 16, 2022 / 2250 hours
LOCATION: East Rd, Shaftsbury VT
VIOLATION: DUI - Alcohol
ACCUSED: Donald A. Latif
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of a suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway on East Rd in Shaftsbury. Upon arrival Troopers observed a white van idling in the northbound lane of travel with a male who appeared to be passed out sitting in the driver seat. Further investigation revealed the operator, Donald Latif was under the influence of alcohol and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks. Latif was later released to a sober party and issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division on February 7, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI – Alcohol.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: February 7, 2022 / 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
Trooper Benjamin Irwin
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Barracks
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury VT, 05262
802-442-5421