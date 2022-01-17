Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI - Alcohol

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B3000158

TROOPER: Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: January 16, 2022 / 2250 hours

LOCATION: East Rd, Shaftsbury VT

VIOLATION: DUI - Alcohol

ACCUSED: Donald A. Latif

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of a suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway on East Rd in Shaftsbury. Upon arrival Troopers observed a white van idling in the northbound lane of travel with a male who appeared to be passed out sitting in the driver seat. Further investigation revealed the operator, Donald Latif was under the influence of alcohol and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks. Latif was later released to a sober party and issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division on February 7, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI – Alcohol.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: February 7, 2022 / 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

Trooper Benjamin Irwin

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT, 05262

802-442-5421