Middlesex Barracks / DUI & Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3000252

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/16/2022 at 22:41 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 166 Sugarbush Woods Rd, Warren, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1 & Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Deborah Arey

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainville, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police was notified of a BOL of an operator that may be driving while intoxicated. Troopers located the vehicle and after subsequent investigation led to the operator, Arey being taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. Arey was later released with a citation and ordered to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on February 24rd, 2022 at 08:30.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/24/2022 @ 08:30 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.