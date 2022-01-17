Middlesex Barracks / DUI & Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3000252
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/16/2022 at 22:41 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 166 Sugarbush Woods Rd, Warren, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1 & Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Deborah Arey
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainville, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police was notified of a BOL of an operator that may be driving while intoxicated. Troopers located the vehicle and after subsequent investigation led to the operator, Arey being taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. Arey was later released with a citation and ordered to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on February 24rd, 2022 at 08:30.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/24/2022 @ 08:30 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.