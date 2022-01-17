Submit Release
News Search

There were 255 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,884 in the last 365 days.

Get to know the Impact of Foreign Direct Investment at The Abrahamic Business Circle Investment Summit on March 29, 2022

The Abrahamic Business Circle "Let Money Talk" March Edition

FDI is one of the fundamental pillars of economic development policy.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foreign direct investment, commonly known as FDI, is a purchase of an interest in a company by a company or an investor located outside its borders. Generally, the term is used to describe a business decision to acquire a substantial stake in a foreign business or buy it outright to expand its operations to a new region.

FDI has been instrumental in facilitating economic growth and transformation for many countries. It is an essential vehicle for transferring technology from developed to developing countries. It stimulates local capital investment, encourages improvements in the quality of life, and facilitates improvements in recipient countries' human capital endowment and institutions.

It is one of the fundamental pillars of economic development policy, as it has a direct and indirect impact on various areas of the economy and local productivity.

On March 29, 2022, The Abrahamic Business Circle will host the "Let Money Talk" investment summit. During the day, experts from different nationalities will come together and discuss this critical matter. They will guide the attendees on how to attract FDI to their countries, and they will connect important investors to businesses looking to grow.

Under different panels and keynote speeches, different members of The Circle and guests will talk about the challenges and opportunities of FDI in 2022. This summit aims to gather Investors and Leaders around the globe to participate in a relevantly focused agenda on sharing insights, inspiration, and knowledge while sustaining long-standing relationships among the organization's GLOBAL members and event participants within a high-level business environment.

Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind opportunity by becoming a member of the prestigious organization or registering on their website:

https://www.theabrahamicbusinesscircle.com/


About the Abrahamic Business Circle

The Abrahamic Business Circle is the fastest growing global networking organization and aims to present an innovative Global Entrepreneurial Dialogue forum and to promote ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY through BUSINESS. The Circle’s initiatives will generate huge opportunities not only in cultural but also in economic exchanges.

Contact
The Abrahamic Business Circle
contact@theabrahamicbusinesscircle.com

You just read:

Get to know the Impact of Foreign Direct Investment at The Abrahamic Business Circle Investment Summit on March 29, 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.