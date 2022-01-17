Get to know the Impact of Foreign Direct Investment at The Abrahamic Business Circle Investment Summit on March 29, 2022

The Abrahamic Business Circle "Let Money Talk" March Edition

FDI is one of the fundamental pillars of economic development policy.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foreign direct investment, commonly known as FDI, is a purchase of an interest in a company by a company or an investor located outside its borders. Generally, the term is used to describe a business decision to acquire a substantial stake in a foreign business or buy it outright to expand its operations to a new region.

FDI has been instrumental in facilitating economic growth and transformation for many countries. It is an essential vehicle for transferring technology from developed to developing countries. It stimulates local capital investment, encourages improvements in the quality of life, and facilitates improvements in recipient countries' human capital endowment and institutions.

It is one of the fundamental pillars of economic development policy, as it has a direct and indirect impact on various areas of the economy and local productivity.

On March 29, 2022, The Abrahamic Business Circle will host the "Let Money Talk" investment summit. During the day, experts from different nationalities will come together and discuss this critical matter. They will guide the attendees on how to attract FDI to their countries, and they will connect important investors to businesses looking to grow.

Under different panels and keynote speeches, different members of The Circle and guests will talk about the challenges and opportunities of FDI in 2022. This summit aims to gather Investors and Leaders around the globe to participate in a relevantly focused agenda on sharing insights, inspiration, and knowledge while sustaining long-standing relationships among the organization's GLOBAL members and event participants within a high-level business environment.

About the Abrahamic Business Circle

The Abrahamic Business Circle is the fastest growing global networking organization and aims to present an innovative Global Entrepreneurial Dialogue forum and to promote ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY through BUSINESS. The Circle’s initiatives will generate huge opportunities not only in cultural but also in economic exchanges.

