DMSF students reached Davao safely on 14th January 2022 | Dr David K Pillai | Kings International medical academy (KIMA)

DMSF students reached Davao safely on 14th January 2022 | Dr David k Pillai, Chairman of Kings International medical academy (KIMA)CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr David k Pillai, Chairman of Kings International medical academy (KIMA) in association with Davao medical school foundation took the initiative to send 680 students back to the Philippines to continue their medical education. These 680 students came back to India for Christmas and New Year holidays after two years. Parents are happy and flabbergasted by Dr David k Pillai’s handiwork.
Dr David k Pillai, Chairman of Kings International medical academy (KIMA) in association with Davao medical school foundation, enumerated that “The global trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to decline with certain regional variations. Together, we are committed to tackling Covid-19, Philippines authority placed India in the green zone for travel and uplifted travel restrictions for the Indian medical students who are pursuing their medical degree in Philippines. He also added that “All DMSF students were able to reach Davao safely on 14th January 2022. Now Indian students are safe to travel to Philippines for their education. Next, we are going to start the visa process soon for each Batch. We are happy to share this message with you and continue to be here for you today and in the days ahead.”
In the initial stage of Covid 19, many universities in China, Russia brought their student’s back to India along with some universities in Philippines. But, Dr David k Pillai, Chairman of Kings International medical academy (KIMA) in association with Davao medical school foundation acted prudently and did not bring DMSF students to India. He even took the deprecation from parents for not bringing the students to India. But his perspicacious act helped the students to continue their education with hands-on experience in the university. He made arrangements for the students to return to India, who completed their graduation. Now, these graduates are practising their medicine as doctors. support each other with great care and compassion.
Kings International medical academy (KIMA) is the top-ranking medical institute in India offering comprehensive NEET and FMGE training programmes. Kings International Medical Academy (KIMA), as a major wing of Davao Medical School Foundation in Philippines, opens doors to students for an expository academic career in medicine. Dr David k Pillai, Chairman of Kings International medical academy (KIMA) in association with Davao medical school foundation guided more than 10000 students for the past 22 years from India to pursue medicine in Philippines. These graduates are currently practising medicine all over the world. Get in touch with us to effectuate your dream of being a coherent doctor. We signify to offer you the best medical training.
