Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses in the District.

At approximately 2:35 pm, the suspect approached the victim in the 1100 block of Penn Street, Northeast, which is a construction site on private property. The suspect approached the victim, brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. A struggle ensued and the suspect’s handgun discharged and struck the victim. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The suspect’s handgun was recovered.

On Saturday, January 15, 2022, 26 year-old Antonio Ussery, of Southeast DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Burglary Two, Robbery, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of Unregistered Firearm.

In addition to the above charges and as a result of the detectives’ investigation, the suspect has been charged with the following Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses. In each of the below cases, the suspect approached the victims and demanded property. The victims complied and the suspect fled the scene.