Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses in the District.
At approximately 2:35 pm, the suspect approached the victim in the 1100 block of Penn Street, Northeast, which is a construction site on private property. The suspect approached the victim, brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. A struggle ensued and the suspect’s handgun discharged and struck the victim. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The suspect’s handgun was recovered.
On Saturday, January 15, 2022, 26 year-old Antonio Ussery, of Southeast DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Burglary Two, Robbery, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of Unregistered Firearm.
In addition to the above charges and as a result of the detectives’ investigation, the suspect has been charged with the following Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses. In each of the below cases, the suspect approached the victims and demanded property. The victims complied and the suspect fled the scene.
- Robbery, CCN: 21154038 – October 22, 2021, 1000 block of 50th Street, Northeast
- Robbery, CCN: 21156288 – October 2, 2021, 2000 block of Benning Road, Northeast
- Armed Robbery, CCN: 21163835 – November 9, 2021, 1700 block of H Street, Northeast
- Armed Robbery, CCN: 21167005 – November 15, 2021, 21st and Benning Road, Northeast
- Armed Robbery, CCN: 21168586 – November 18, 2021, 3000 block of 12th Street, Northeast,
- Armed Robbery, CCN: 21176297 – December 3, 2021, 3300 block of D Street, Southeast
- Armed Robbery, CCN: 21183773 – December 15, 2021, 1400 block of Perry Place, Northwest
- Armed Robbery, CCN: 21182899 – December 15, 2021, 200 block of Whittier Street, Northwest
- Armed Robbery, CCN: 21182828 – December 15, 2021, 100 block of Kennedy street, Northwest
- Armed Robbery, CCN: 21182867 – December 15, 2021, 4500 block of Fort Totten Drive, Northeast
- Armed Robbery, CCN: 21182883 – December 15, 2021, 2700 block of 17th Street, Northeast
- Armed Robbery, CCN: 21183302 – December 16, 2021, 3700 block of 12th Street, Northeast
- Armed Robbery, CCN: 21188984 – December 18, 2021, 100 block of Q Street, Northwest
- Armed Robbery, CCN: 21184432 – December 18, 2021, 600 block of Kenyon Street, Northwest
- Armed Robbery, CCN: 21185301 – December 20, 2021, 300 block of 17th Street, Northeast
- Armed Robbery, CCN: 21185317 – December 20, 2021, Unit block of 58th Place, Southeast
- Armed Robbery, CCN: 21185840 – December 21, 2021, 1100 block of Morse Street, Northeast
- Armed Robbery CCN: 21188598 – December 27, 2021, 400 block of 21st Street, Northeast
- Armed Robbery, CCN: 21189353 – December 29, 2021, 1500 block of Irving Street, Northeast