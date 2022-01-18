Abadía Retuerta: A Harvest of Sustainability and Local Goodness

Harvest at Abadia Retuerta

Green Globe announces the inaugural certification of Abadía Retuerta, with an on-site inspection verifying the sustainable operations of this heritage hotel.

Sustainability is in Abadía Retuerta’s DNA. The Green Globe certification proves our credentials bringing us closer to our goal of conserving and sharing our natural surroundings.” — General Manager Enrique Valero

SARDóN DE DUERO, VALLADOLID, SPAIN, January 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abadía Retuerta LeDomine is a unique vineyard estate located on a 700-hectare farm next to the Duero River. Guests travel less than two hours from Madrid to enjoy tailor-made experiences around well-being, nature, wine, gastronomy and art. At the heart of the estate is the meticulously restored Abbey of Santa María de Retuerta (est.1146), which has been beautifully converted into an exclusive 5-star hotel.Green Globe is proud to announce the inaugural certification of Abadía Retuerta, with an independent, on-site inspection verifying the sustainable operation and management of this heritage hotel.General Manager Enrique Valero proudly states “Sustainability is in Abadía Retuerta’s DNA. The recent Green Globe certification proves our credentials as a sustainable destination, bringing us one step closer to our goal of truly conserving and sharing our natural surroundings. We also aim to manage our resources ethically while remaining committed to offering excellent, first-rate tourism. We aspire to make a positive impact in all that we do”Numerous best practices contributed to the certification with highlights including reduction of carbon pollution, promotion of local source food and socio-economic development of their region.Solar Energy GenerationGM Valero explains, “Abadía Retuerta has installed more than 500 solar panels, thereby saving 30% on annual energy consumption and preventing 2250 tonnes of CO2e from being released into the atmosphere over the next 25 years.”The photovoltaic modules are latest-generation and equipped with sensors connected to high-performance inverters. Key parameters are monitored online, while a built-in smart solution provides real-time information about energy production and consumption. In total, the energy generated is equivalent to the average consumption of 60 homes.Michelin Green StarChef Marc Segarra and his team are dedicated to bringing the very best of local produce to the palates of discerning guests. In the process their Refectorio Restaurant has be rewarded with 1 Michelin Star since 2014 and, for the second consecutive year, 1 Michelin Green Star."It makes us so happy to be recognized with a Green Star, symbolised by the five-leaf green clover, as our goal is to create a cuisine based on local produce. The produce of the area, as well as that from our own vegetable garden is simply exceptional. Our work is based on getting the most value out of this produce with minimum intervention,” says Chef Segarra.The Michelin Green Star five-leaf clover was award for sustainability practices, including Refectorio Restaurant’s eco-friendly vegetable garden, which covers around 1,200 m2 and grows seasonal produce, while also supporting green waste management.Refectorio Restaurant’s dining experience is fully committed to local food producers. While the restaurant sources 100 products from its own garden, it also relies on over 35 producers from the region of Castilla y León, including more than 30 towns in all nine provinces. Furthermore, the fields surrounding Abadía Retuerta also provide Refectorio with delicious treats, such as honey and pine nuts which are harvested on site.Vendimia Solidaria: Solidary HarvestThe Solidary Harvest is without doubt, Abadía Retuerta most far-reaching and enriching project. Every year, Solidarity Harvest aims to promote the commitment of associations and foundations, which advocate and support community development of groups at risk of social exclusion.People & Organization Director Ana Hernández says, “Launched in 2014, this is a significant project in which commitment, effort and cooperation go hand-in-hand. For people who come to work and learn a trade, the project open doors to their working future. For our Abadía Retuerta team who deliver the training, the project makes a lasting impression.”Working together is key to the vineyard’s success, and harvest time is one the busiest periods for the winery. The Solidarity Harvest project brings people together to learn trade skills and consequently enhance their career prospects. As a result, the winery produces their most socially committed wine, Vendimia Solidaria, which goes on sale a year later for 10€. The funds raised from the sale of every bottle are then donated in full to support selected non-profit organisations and their interests.Last year was the 7th instalment of the Vendimia Solidaria project, and was partnered with the Kumen Foundation, a motherhood network that works with pregnant women and children to make sure they have everything they need.More information about Abadía Retuerta’s sustainability, including their Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives can be found at their CSR webpage

