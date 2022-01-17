Update* St. Johnsbury / Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A4000199

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 01/10/2022 at 0851 hours

STREET: VT 15

TOWN: Walden

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Wet

ROAD CONDITIONS: Slippery

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Sally Fontaine (DOB: 09/05/1960)

AGE: 62

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Focus

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled – Severe front end damage

INJURIES: Transported for Life Threatening Injuries

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Dallas Ball (03/10/1995)

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Ram

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate - Front End Damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Albert Perry

AGE: 58

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: FRHT

VEHICLE MODEL: TRK

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor – Passenger Side Bumper

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On January 10, 2022 at approximately 0851 hours, State Police were notified of a two vehicle crash on VT RT 15, in Walden, Vermont. Further information was provided that Operator #1 (Fontaine) was breathing but unresponsive.

Upon arrival investigation revealed that Operator #1 (Fontaine) was traveling South on VT RT 15 attempting to turn onto Sawmill Road. Operator #2 (Ball) was traveling North on VT 15, and observed Operator #1 (Fontaine) fail to yield when turning left. Operator #1 (Fontaine) struck the front of Operator #2 (Ball) vehicle when traveling down the hill. Operator 3 (Perry) was traveling South on VT 15 behind (Fontaine). (Fontaine’s) vehicle was spun around and made contact with the passenger side of Operator 3 (Perry’s) front bumper. The roadway was icy and slick at this time.

Both (Ball) and (Perry) did not sustain any injuries and were able to get out of their vehicles. (Fontaine) was found to be unresponsive, and was transported to UVM medical Center for Life Threatening Injuries. Operator #1 sustained severe injuries due to the impact and was later pronounced deceased while at the UVM Medical Center.

This crash remains under investigation and more information is to follow.

If any of the public has any more information regarding the crash please contact the Vermont State Police.

Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

Office: 802-748-3111

E-mail: Gabriel.schrauf@vermont.gov