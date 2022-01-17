Suspect Sought in Burglary Two Offenses in the Second District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to Burglary Two offenses that occurred on Saturday, January 16, 2022 in the Second District.

At approximately 12:08 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry to an establishment in the 1800 block of I Street, Northwest. The suspect then fled the scene without obtaining any property. CCN: 22006712

At approximately 12:40 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry to an establishment in the 1700 block of M Street, Northwest. The suspect then fled the scene without obtaining any property. CCN: 22006717

At approximately 1:25 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry to an establishment in the 1600 block of 20th Street, Northwest. The suspect then fled the scene without obtaining any property. CCN: 22006747

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.