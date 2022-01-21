New Paint-By-Numbers Game Allows Players to Compete in Real Time
Opposite Lock Games releases the first ever coloring game that allows players to compete in real time!
I strongly believe that real-time, competitive casual gaming is going to continue to become more and more popular throughout the video game industry.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York video game developer Opposite Lock Games has just released the first ever coloring/painting game that lets players from all over the world color-race against each other head-to-head.
The game is called "Paint By Numbers Battle" and, since it's a purely skill-based contest, the developer was able to utilize the Skillz platform to allow players to compete versus each other.
"Paint by Numbers Battle" significantly raises the bar in terms of addicting fun and exhilarating social competition. Opposite Lock has built the game on the Skillz platform. Skillz, who recently was taken public on the NYSE (under the ticker symbol SKLZ), allows players across the globe to play against each other for REAL prizes.
"I strongly believe that real-time, competitive casual gaming is going to continue to become more and more popular throughout the video game industry," Says Jon Sheklow., Founder & CEO of Opposite Lock Games, a prominent video game developer based in CT and NY.
"Competing head-to-head completely changes the dynamic of the game your playing and how you play it. Everyone's game play tends to gets elevated and so does the excitement and entertainment level."
The game can be downloaded for free using the following link below:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/paint-by-numbers-battle/id1587581703
Or by searching the Apple App Store for "Paint By Numbers Battle".
