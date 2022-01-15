Submit Release
Governor Abbott Statement On Ongoing Hostage Situation At Congregation Beth Israel In Colleyville

TEXAS, January 15 - January 15, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement in response to the ongoing hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville:

"The Texas Department of Public Safety is working closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation on the hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville. The State of Texas is ready to provide additional assistance as requested and we will continue to monitor the situation. I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me as we pray for the safety of the congregants."

