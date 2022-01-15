Submit Release
Innovative Private Equity Firm Expanding In The UK

JPC Capital Investment Group is a private equity firm based in the UAE and the UK rapidly expanding their portfolio of businesses.

UNITED KINGDOM, January 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JPC Capital Group is a private equity firm based in the UAE and the UK rapidly expanding their portfolio of businesses to add to the existing six that are under its control. They want to expand rapidly over the next two years and are currently looking at adding engineering companies, healthcare companies and additional property to their portfolio. But they are also interested in the acquisition of manufacturing companies as they want to move into this sector within the coming years. This company isn’t afraid of going worldwide either, it already has offices in Dubai ready to conquer the middle east and all the opportunities that come with it.

Answering the Call of Sustainability, JPC Capital has made a strong commitment to invest in projects that help future generations while also making a positive contribution to society, the world, and the environment. Their main goal is to find companies that are already doing this and to partner with them, providing expertise and financial support so that these companies can continue their amazing work.

We have no doubt that this company will go on to do great things within the world of investment with one eye on the future and a talented team of individuals managing the day to day operations of their investments.

www.jpccapitalinvestmentgroup.com

Jason Cunningham
Jpc Capital Investment Group
+971 58 574 8235
