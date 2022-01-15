I-515 Ramp Closures, Lane Restrictions Scheduled For Next Week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Several lane reductions and ramp closures are scheduled along I-515 (US 95) next week in connection with the upcoming final phase of the Desert Inn bridge demolition and reconstruction.

The scheduled restrictions are as follows:

Monday, Jan. 17 through Thursday, Jan. 20

From 9 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Southbound and northbound I-515 will be reduced to two lanes between Boulder Highway and Desert Inn Road.

From 11 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Southbound and northbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Boulder Highway and Desert Inn Road

From 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday, Jan 17 and Tuesday, Jan. 18

The Boulder Highway onramp to southbound I-515 will be closed

From 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. Wednesday Jan. 19 and Thursday, Jan. 20

The Boulder Highway offramp from northbound I-515 will be closed

The restrictions are to allow crews to prepare for the final phase of the demolition and reconstruction of the Desert Inn bridge along I-515, which is scheduled to begin at 12:01, Monday Jan. 31.

While the bridge is being demolished, Desert Inn Road will be closed under the I-515 structure for nine days, reopening late Saturday, Feb. 5. All access to local businesses will be maintained.

This is part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s $40 million I-515 viaduct rehabilitation in downtown Las Vegas.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

For additional information, please visit i515project.com and follow @I515FixLV on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for more project information. You can also call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505 or text 515PROJECT to (775) 242-9168 to sign up for text alerts.