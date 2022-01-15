Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks//DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 22A2000222

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Farmer                            

STATION: St. Albans                     

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 01.14.21 at 2117hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89N north MM107

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Jacob Roy-Bessette                                              

AGE: 28 years old

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 01.14.22 at 2117 the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on I 89 northbound near Mile Marker 107.

 

Subsequent investigation revealed that Jacob Roy-Bessette, 28 years old of Colchester, VT, was operating under the influence of alcohol when he crashed. He was transported to Northwest Medical Center and then later processed at VSP St. Albans for the above charge.

 

Roy-Bessette was issued a Criminal Citation for the above violation and is to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on February 15, 2022 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: February 15, 2022 at 0830 hours           

COURT: Franklin County Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a     

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT:  NOT AVAILABLE

 

