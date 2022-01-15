St. Albans Barracks//DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2000222
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Farmer
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 01.14.21 at 2117hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I89N north MM107
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Jacob Roy-Bessette
AGE: 28 years old
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01.14.22 at 2117 the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on I 89 northbound near Mile Marker 107.
Subsequent investigation revealed that Jacob Roy-Bessette, 28 years old of Colchester, VT, was operating under the influence of alcohol when he crashed. He was transported to Northwest Medical Center and then later processed at VSP St. Albans for the above charge.
Roy-Bessette was issued a Criminal Citation for the above violation and is to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on February 15, 2022 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: February 15, 2022 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE