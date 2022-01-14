UM’s first online Open Day to be held this Sunday

MACAU, January 14 - The University of Macau (UM) will hold its first online Open Day on 16 January (Sunday), to provide the public with the latest information on admissions, educational features, and research results through a variety of activities, including an online opening ceremony, talks, course consultation, exhibitions, games, and a lucky draw. Students, parents, and friends from Macao and overseas are welcome to participate online from 11:00am to 5:00pm on that day.

The online Open Day will feature a variety of activities, with faculties, residential colleges, laboratories, and the university library presenting their features and facilities online, as well as admissions seminars to provide useful information about the academic programmes offered by each faculty. Students who wish to pursue further studies at UM will be able to enquire about programmes online so as to be better prepared for UM’s entrance examination and the joint entrance examination of the four higher education institutions in Macao (for which registration opened on 5 January).

In addition, there will be interesting science talks, inspiring academic lectures, exhibitions, campus tours, and other online activities. Those who join any five of these online activities will have the chance to receive a souvenir and enter a lucky draw to win a UM folding bicycle, a must-have for green travel. For more information, please visit the Open Day website at https://openday.um.edu.mo/, or follow UM on Facebook (account name: University of Macau). For enquiries, please contact the Communications Office at 8822 8400 or co@um.edu.mo.

Having positioned itself as a university of and for Macao, UM actively participates in the development of the Greater Bay Area, integrates with the rest of the country, and aspires to become more international. The university adopts a residential college system that is unique among all universities in Macao, in order to implement its ‘4-in-1’ education model to nurture well-rounded students. The university has also established three state key laboratories to promote research in microelectronics, Chinese medicine quality, and the internet of things for smart cities, bringing together leading researchers from China and abroad to contribute to the development of Macao, the Greater Bay Area, and the country. In terms of international reputation, the university is ranked 201-250 in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, 5th in International Outlook, and in the top 1 per cent in the Essential Science Indicators (ESI) in ten subjects. Through quality student-focused education, internationally influential research, and high-quality community service, the university aspires to be an internationally recognised university of excellence.