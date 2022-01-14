Fierce competition on the second day of the 2022 MGM Macao International Regatta

MACAU, January 14 - Participating teams resumed the conquest for the title on the second day of the 2022 MGM Macao International Regatta. Unpredictable wind speed and direction plus high waves presented challenges to all teams involved. Guangxi Beihai Big Boys Sailing Team, Hua Yun Health Care Sailing Team and Wind Chaser won the second daily award of the Macao Cup International Regatta (Beneteau First 40.7 unified design group), the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta (IRC group) and the International Catamaran Invitational (Hobie 16 unified design group), respectively.

In the Macao Cup International Regatta, Muwu BBQ carried the good form from yesterday by winning the first race of the day. However, other title contenders improved their performance in the afternoon, in particular Guangxi Beihai Big Boys Sailing Team as they snatched the daily award with one win and two other podium finishes. In the overall standing, Muwu BBQ lead all teams on 10 points, followed by Guangxi Beihai Big Boys Sailing Team and QianShangHui Team Whitewave.

In the Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta, Hua Yun Health Care Sailing Team and Guangzhou Nansha Sailing Team fought out a close battle in the morning with both teams winning one round each. Shanghai Senior Sailors took victory in the remaining race in the afternoon. Hua Yun Health Care Sailing Team remain top in the overall standing, followed by Shanghai Senior Sailors and Guangzhou Nansha Sailing Team.

Four rounds of races were held today in the International Catamaran Invitational. After Sanya UC.18 Sailing Team extended their lead in the first two races, Wind Chaser made their breakthrough in the afternoon by scoring one win and one second-place finish. At the conclusion of day 2, Sanya UC.18 Sailing Team sit at the top of the table, followed by Wind Chaser and Cat Fever.

To ensure that the event can be carried out under safe conditions, strict epidemic prevention measures are being implemented during the event. The organizers will continue to closely monitor the status of the epidemic and make arrangements for epidemic prevention in the event in accordance with the relevant guidelines and requirements issued by the Health Bureau.

All teams will look to show their best in the remaining two days of races in the Regatta. For more details of the event, please visit the official website www.macaoregatta.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page and the “澳門國際體育盛事” (Macao Major Sporting Events) WeChat account.