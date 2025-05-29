MACAU, May 29 - The Executive Council completed the discussion on the draft Administrative Regulation for the Wealth Partaking Scheme 2025.

Since 2008, the Macao SAR Government has been implementing the Wealth Partaking Scheme to disburse funds to Macao SAR permanent and non-permanent resident identity card holders for several years. In recent years, various sectors of the society have expressed their hope that the Macao SAR Government would review and improve the Wealth Partaking Scheme.

After listening to the opinions of the society and referring to the provisions of Law 7/2017 on the Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund System concerning the special allocation from budget surplus, the Macao SAR Government has formulated the Administrative Regulation for the Wealth Partaking Scheme 2025 to regulate the eligibility for distribution and the formalities for request for distribution of the Wealth Partaking Scheme 2025.

In accordance with the provisions of the Administrative Regulation, residents who meet both the identity and residence requirements will be granted MOP10,000 per permanent resident and MOP6,000 per non-permanent resident. The identity requirement refers to the holders of valid or renewable resident identity cards on 31 December 2024, which is the same as the previous system. The residency requirement refers to those who have been in Macao for at least 183 days in 2024. This is a new requirement established in the Regulation.

Although the Administrative Regulation has set up the new residency requirement, in order to take care of specific groups, the Regulation stipulates that three types of persons are exempted from the counting of the time spent in Macao even if they do not meet the requirement of having been in Macao for 183 days:

Persons aged under 22 in 2024 and one of their parents is eligible to receive cash disbursements; Persons who received disability pension pursuant to Law 4/2010 on 31 December 2024; Persons who received disability allowance pursuant to Law 9/2011 on 31 December 2024.

On the other hand, the Administrative Regulation, with reference to the provisions of Law 7/2017 on the Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund System regarding the special allocation from budget surplus, considers the periods resided outside Macao due to the following eight reasons as the time resided in Macao, and one can apply for having the relevant periods counted as the time residing in Macao. If the calculation meets the standard of 183-day resided in Macao, cash disbursements can be made:

Attending locally-accredited tertiary education courses; Hospitalisation; Residing in the Chinese Mainland and aged 65 or above, or residing in the Chinese Mainland for health reasons and aged below 65; Working outside Macao for an employer registered with the Social Security Fund; Working outside Macao in order to bear the main living expenses of family members residing in Macao; Performing public service duties; Residing, working or attending locally-accredited tertiary or non-tertiary education courses in the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin; Working in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area cities in the Chinese Mainland.

Residents can log in to the “Macao One Account” or the Wealth Partaking Scheme website (https://www.planocp.gov.mo/) from 3 pm on 29 May to check whether they are eligible for the distribution. Eligible persons will automatically receive cash disbursements via bank transfer or cheques according to a set schedule without having to apply for it.

For those who are not yet eligible at the initial stage, if they resided outside Macao in 2024 for statutory reasons and meet the requirement of having been in Macao for 183 days after calculation, they can also submit an application to the Social Security Fund through the “Macao One Account”, the Wealth Partaking Scheme website, in person, by a representative or by mail (Macao P.O. Box No. 3094) from 18 June 2025 to 31 December 2028, together with relevant certification documents. If it is confirmed that the requirement is met after review, cash disbursements will be made.

In order to assist residents in need in enquiring about their eligibility and the formalities for request for distribution, as well as to receive documents for such requests after 18 June, the Macao SAR Government will open a telephone enquiry hotline (Tel: 28225000) and set up special counters in the five government services centres in various districts to provide support for residents.

The Administrative Regulation will be promulgated on 29 May and will enter into force on the following day.