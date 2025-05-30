【Continuous pursuit of international markets】Mega Experience Macao roadshow grandly opens in Korea today (30 May)

MACAU, May 30 - 【MGTO】“Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Korea – Macao Travel Mart” engages many industry participants

【MGTO】Mega Experience Macao roadshow is grandly staged in Korea

Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the mega Experience Macao roadshow was unveiled in Seoul, Korea today (30 May). Enlivening a popular exhibition venue in Seoul, the four-day event presents the pop-up zone “Secret Doors of Macao” that paints out Macao’s romantic and vibrant colors of “tourism +”. The roadshow is staged to energize the interest of Koreans especially Millennials and Gen Z young travelers in visiting Macao during summer and in the latter half of 2025, widening Macao’s largest international visitor market.

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, President of Macao Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Vincent U, Vice Chairman of Korea Association of Travel Agents, Hwang Jun Seok, Head of Payment Business Group at KakaoPay in Korea, Oh Seung Jun, Chief Marketing Officer of Good Choice, Lim Se Bin, MGTO Korea Representative, Chris Lew, and Head of Division of Culture, Tourism, MICE, Trade and Commerce of Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Vic Lam, officiated the opening ceremony. Representatives of the six integrated resort enterprises from Macao and delegates of Macao and Korea travel trade were also present on the occasion.

Senna Fernandes remarked in her speech that MGTO specially presents a promotional event in pop-up style this year, tailor made to connect with Korean travelers especially the younger generations and promote Macao’s offerings of “tourism +”. Visitor arrivals show that the popularity of Macao as a travel destination in Korea continues to increase. With the summer holidays just around the corner, the roadshow aims to inspire Koreans to visit and experience Macao’s unique glamour as an ideal short-haul destination.

Pop-up zone enlivens Seoul’s hot exhibition venue

MGTO is making great efforts to expand the contribution of Korea as Macao’s top one international visitor market. This year, the Office once again rolls out a mega roadshow in Seoul, setting up a pop-up zone “Secret Doors of Macao” at the exhibition hall of Epic Seoul at The Hyundai Seoul (THE), a popular shopping centre among Millennials and Gen Z. Carrying on last year’s promotional theme “My Favorite Macao” in Korea, the roadshow features a blend of interactive games, photo backdrops and other highlights tailored from a romantic angle. Various special travel offers are also launched in partnership with tourism operators. The roadshow comprises five themed zones that take Korean residents to explore Macao’s World Heritage, gastronomy, hotels, entertainment, special offers and more. The Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the six integrated resort enterprises from Macao also hold booths for a showcase of their tourism facilities and newest elements.

Renowned Korean singer Paul Kim was invited to present singing performance on the opening day, setting the vibes ablaze and fascinating many young Koreans who were drawn to the roadshow by the celebrity’s dazzling charm.

Win the grand prize and fly to Macao on the day

MGTO continues to spotlight the roadshow on Korean social media to widen its online publicity. Notably, the Office partners with Yeomi.travel, a travel community platform engaging 1.46 million followers on instagram, inviting fans to bring their passports to the roadshow opening and join the lucky draw. The fans’ fervent participation filled the event with lively atmosphere. Three Korean visitors have become the lucky winners of free air tickets and hotel packages. They depart for Macao on the same night to enjoy a three-day-two-night trip and get immersed right away in the city’s romantic aroma and colorful “tourism +”.

Ignite Koreans’ intent to visit Macao and foster tourism economy

Besides collaborating with KakaoPay, a widely-used payment tool in Korea, the Office also partners with the largest online travel platform in Korea, Good Choice, to launch a “Macao Week” themed page and present special hotel and air-ticket offers to Macao. Starting from today until 30 June, Good Choice provides online channels on its platform for Koreans to access and enjoy special offers, which furthers the roadshow’s promotional impact. Several airlines also present attractive tourism products and unique special offers to attract international visitors from Korea to Macao during summer holidays and the latter half of 2025, which will be a boon for tourism and economic growth.

Updates Seminar and Travel Mart yield fruitful results

The Office led a delegation of Macao’s travel trade to Seoul and organized a “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Korea – Macao Travel Mart” in advance on 29 May. The event gathered over 230 industry delegates from both sides and representatives of about 50 media outlets in Korea. Participants engaged in keen discussions and navigated the possibilities of boosting mutual visitations together.

Capitalizing on the opportunities unlocked by Macao’s designation as a Culture City of East Asia 2025, MGTO led some of Macao’s industry delegates to pay a visit to Anseong City Mayor Kim Bo-ra before the roadshow unveiled, for a dialogue on cultural tourism exchange program and tourism cooperation among other topics. Their visit fostered exchange between Culture Cities of East Asia and laid a foundation on future cooperation in cultural tourism between Macao and Anseong.

Multichannel promotional campaign

As part of the continuous endeavors to tap into the Korean visitor market, the Office launched discounted tourism products in partnership with major travel agencies and tourism operators in Korea. Macao travelogues were produced in collaboration with popular travel and variety shows in Korea. Destination promotions were rolled out together with popular media and platforms, while famous Korean KOLs were invited to participate in local events to widen Macao’s publicity. In parallel with the roadshow, MGTO is placing advertisements at mega shopping malls and transport hubs, besides arranging for media interviews featuring the roadshow and latest Macao travel tips during the event. The above promotions are set to raise the destination’s profile and exposure in Korea, maintaining Macao’s presence and appeal for the Korean visitor market.