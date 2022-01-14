Submit Release
Senate Bill 1002 Printer's Number 1323

PENNSYLVANIA, January 14 - or municipal court in the jurisdiction where an eviction case is

filed.

"Court file." The court file created when an eviction case

is filed with the court, including any documents filed in the

eviction case and any information or record of activity

associated with the eviction case.

"Disseminate" or "dissemination." To publish, produce,

distribute, sell, lease, exhibit, broadcast, display, transmit

or otherwise share information in any format which makes the

information accessible to others.

"Eviction case." An action brought under Article V of the

act of April 6, 1951 (P.L.69, No.20), known as The Landlord and

Tenant Act of 1951.

"Eviction judgment." A judgment for money or recovery of

possession of real property in favor of the plaintiff and

against the defendant in an eviction case.

"Seal" or "sealing." Barring access to a court file to

anyone other than a person listed under section 3.

Section 3. Mandatory sealing.

(a) General rule.--Upon the filing of an eviction case or a

foreclosure-related complaint in ejectment, the clerk of the

court shall immediately seal the court file and inform all

parties about mandatory sealing.

(b) Unsealing court file.--Except as provided under this

subsection and subsection (c), the clerk of the court shall

unseal a court file no sooner than 30 days after the court

enters an eviction judgment. The court file shall remain under

seal in the following cases:

(1) the parties to the eviction agree that the court

file should remain sealed;

