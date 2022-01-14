Senate Bill 1002 Printer's Number 1323
PENNSYLVANIA, January 14 - or municipal court in the jurisdiction where an eviction case is
filed.
"Court file." The court file created when an eviction case
is filed with the court, including any documents filed in the
eviction case and any information or record of activity
associated with the eviction case.
"Disseminate" or "dissemination." To publish, produce,
distribute, sell, lease, exhibit, broadcast, display, transmit
or otherwise share information in any format which makes the
information accessible to others.
"Eviction case." An action brought under Article V of the
act of April 6, 1951 (P.L.69, No.20), known as The Landlord and
Tenant Act of 1951.
"Eviction judgment." A judgment for money or recovery of
possession of real property in favor of the plaintiff and
against the defendant in an eviction case.
"Seal" or "sealing." Barring access to a court file to
anyone other than a person listed under section 3.
Section 3. Mandatory sealing.
(a) General rule.--Upon the filing of an eviction case or a
foreclosure-related complaint in ejectment, the clerk of the
court shall immediately seal the court file and inform all
parties about mandatory sealing.
(b) Unsealing court file.--Except as provided under this
subsection and subsection (c), the clerk of the court shall
unseal a court file no sooner than 30 days after the court
enters an eviction judgment. The court file shall remain under
seal in the following cases:
(1) the parties to the eviction agree that the court
file should remain sealed;
