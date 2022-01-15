Submit Release
News Search

There were 679 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,222 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks // Simple Assault, Larceny from the person

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE       

CASE#: 22B4000227

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachariah Shaughnessy                             

STATION: Rutland                   

CONTACT#: 802-779-2215

DATE/TIME: January 14, 2022 / 1631 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 103, Shrewsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Larceny from the person

ACCUSED: Robert Harrington                                

AGE: 63

VEHICLE #1: 2007 Lincoln Town Car

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, VT

VICTIM: Sherrie Yates

AGE: 57

VEHICLE #2: 2020 Chevrolet Equinox

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 14, 2022, at approximately 1631 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a road rage incident on Route 103 in the Town of Shrewsbury. Investigation revealed that vehicle #1 and vehicle #2 had stopped in the roadway. The operators exited their vehicles and had an altercation in the roadway. Investigation revealed that Harrington caused Yates fear of serious physical injury by physical menace before taking her cell phone out of her hand and leaving the scene with the phone. Harrington was located a short time later at his residence and taken into custody and transported to the State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Harrington was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court / Criminal Division on March 7, 2022, at 1000 hours for the aforementioned charges. The investigation is on-going. Any person that may have been a witness to the incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101. Attention, Trooper Shaughnessy.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: March 7, 2021 / 1000 hours          

COURT: Rutland Superior / Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks // Simple Assault, Larceny from the person

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.