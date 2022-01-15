Rutland Barracks // Simple Assault, Larceny from the person
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4000227
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachariah Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-779-2215
DATE/TIME: January 14, 2022 / 1631 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 103, Shrewsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Larceny from the person
ACCUSED: Robert Harrington
AGE: 63
VEHICLE #1: 2007 Lincoln Town Car
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, VT
VICTIM: Sherrie Yates
AGE: 57
VEHICLE #2: 2020 Chevrolet Equinox
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 14, 2022, at approximately 1631 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a road rage incident on Route 103 in the Town of Shrewsbury. Investigation revealed that vehicle #1 and vehicle #2 had stopped in the roadway. The operators exited their vehicles and had an altercation in the roadway. Investigation revealed that Harrington caused Yates fear of serious physical injury by physical menace before taking her cell phone out of her hand and leaving the scene with the phone. Harrington was located a short time later at his residence and taken into custody and transported to the State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Harrington was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court / Criminal Division on March 7, 2022, at 1000 hours for the aforementioned charges. The investigation is on-going. Any person that may have been a witness to the incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101. Attention, Trooper Shaughnessy.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: March 7, 2021 / 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland Superior / Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.