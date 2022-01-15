Rutland Barracks // Simple Assault, Larceny from the person

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4000227

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachariah Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-779-2215

DATE/TIME: January 14, 2022 / 1631 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 103, Shrewsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Larceny from the person

ACCUSED: Robert Harrington

AGE: 63

VEHICLE #1: 2007 Lincoln Town Car

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, VT

VICTIM: Sherrie Yates

AGE: 57

VEHICLE #2: 2020 Chevrolet Equinox

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 14, 2022, at approximately 1631 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a road rage incident on Route 103 in the Town of Shrewsbury. Investigation revealed that vehicle #1 and vehicle #2 had stopped in the roadway. The operators exited their vehicles and had an altercation in the roadway. Investigation revealed that Harrington caused Yates fear of serious physical injury by physical menace before taking her cell phone out of her hand and leaving the scene with the phone. Harrington was located a short time later at his residence and taken into custody and transported to the State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Harrington was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court / Criminal Division on March 7, 2022, at 1000 hours for the aforementioned charges. The investigation is on-going. Any person that may have been a witness to the incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101. Attention, Trooper Shaughnessy.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: March 7, 2021 / 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland Superior / Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.