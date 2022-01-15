I89 N right lane shut down Exit 17
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification
I89 NB exit 17 right lane is shut down until further notice in the area of Colchester due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
