CAAV suggests increasing domestic flights as Tết approaches

VIETNAM, January 14 -

Demand for flights is expected to continue to grow in the run-up to Tết. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — As the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday approaches the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) has requested the Ministry of Transport allow it to take the initiative in increasing flights, starting from January 14.

CAAV statistics show that from December 29, 2021 to January 10, 2022, Vietnamese airlines operated 4,480 flights carrying over 547,000 passengers, achieving an average seat occupancy of 64 per cent.

Demand for flights on the HCM City – Hà Nội route, and between HCM City and central and northern provinces during the period rebounded with a seat occupancy of over 70 per cent.

Airlines reported that flight reservations have reached over 50 per cent and in some cases more than 90 per cent. — VNS