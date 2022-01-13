Submit Release
Auditor Says Judicial Council Has Fixed Procurement Problems

The state government’s watchdog has given the Judicial Council of California a clean bill of health in its procurement policies and practices. The approval came Thursday in a new report to Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature from the California State Auditor, which investigates and monitors the operations of state agencies and departments.

Auditor Says Judicial Council Has Fixed Procurement Problems

