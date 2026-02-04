Submit Release
[U.S.] Supreme Court’s ‘Unusual’ Shift From Last Two Terms

From the 2000-01 term through the 2015-16 term, the court routinely issued between 15 percent and 30 percent of its decisions during the period from October to January. Earlier decisions were often straightforward cases. Beginning around 2016, the number of early-term decisions began to fall. 

