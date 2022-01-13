Sexual assault lawsuit not barred by mediation agreement not to disparage

Resolving what it calls “an ordinary question of contract interpretation that the Legislature likely did not contemplate,” the Supreme Court in Olson v. Doe today holds that two parties’ agreement “not to disparage one another,” made in settling a restraining order proceeding, did not prevent one party from later suing the other for sexual assault and harassment.
