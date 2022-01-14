Submit Release
News Search

There were 687 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,204 in the last 365 days.

MDA Issues Consumer Advisory Regarding Sale and Consumption of Bushmeat

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is reminding consumers that it is illegal to bring bushmeat into the U.S. for sale or consumption. Bushmeat is raw or minimally processed meat that comes from wild animals, such as cane rats, monkeys and other nonhuman primates, and bats. It poses a potential risk of human infection, including the Ebola virus. Bushmeat is often smoked, dried, or salted. These processes are not sufficient to kill viruses and other pathogens. U.S. customs agents reported multiple instances of bushmeat being smuggled from Liberia into Minnesota in December at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The products were seized and destroyed.

There is a $250,000 fine for bringing bushmeat into the United States and the product, in any amount, found at U.S. ports of entry will be destroyed along with any personal items that may have come in contact with the bushmeat.

To report information about sales of bushmeat in Minnesota or the suspected smuggling of bushmeat into Minnesota or the U.S., call the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) Anti-smuggling Hotline at 301-734-8534. More information on the illegal importation of bushmeat is available from the CDC.

###

Margaret Hart, MDA Communications 651-592-6908 / margaret.hart@state.mn.us

You just read:

MDA Issues Consumer Advisory Regarding Sale and Consumption of Bushmeat

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.