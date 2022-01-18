Submit Release
FINN/ST2P success continues with demonstration of cross banding and multi-node communication in latest development test

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Air Logistics and Training, Inc. (GALT) completed another successful government customer Developmental Test (DT) of the Fused Integrated Naval Network (FINN)/ Sky Tower Two Prototype (ST2P) system at MCB Camp Pendleton, California. FINN/ST2P encompasses a MCWL-led effort to provide the Naval Force (US Navy and US Marine Corps) with the ability to share Situational Awareness (SA) between incompatible platforms.

DT-4 was the fourth in a series of planned tests. During the successful ground and flight phases of test, the GALT team demonstrated the airborne FINN Prototype communication gateway capabilities between multiple ground-based communication nodes and the podded system flown on a Group 5 UAS surrogate (SAAB-340). Over the course of two weeks and 30 flight hours, the FINN/ST2P demonstrated networking communications to and from distributed, dissimilar, remote/disadvantaged users and platforms.

The development test is the latest in a series of successful flights, using AFRL approved pods, advancing the development and maturation of the FINN/ST2P capability.

GALT is a non-traditional, small business that delivers premier communications and command and control solutions in support of the Department of Defense. GALT’s combination of technical innovation and fast-paced execution unleashes new capabilities, bolsters security, and transforms information flow. GALT specializes in open, scalable, and tailorable communications architectures, rapid prototyping, and user experience design. GALT’s process is based on Agile Software and System engineering development to improve, modernize, and enhance command, control, and communications systems.

David Heist
Global Air Logistics and Training, Inc.
+1 760-688-0368
FINN@galt.aero
