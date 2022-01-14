Public Meetings to Discuss Downtown Access Project

Public invited to attend virtually or in person

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Join the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) in-person and/or online for a public meeting to discuss proposed improvements for US 95 between Rancho Drive and Mojave Road in Las Vegas, Nev.

NDOT is looking at long-term solutions to address the aging infrastructure, freeway operations, and safety along this stretch of freeway. Plans include removing the existing 1.6-miles of bridges and replacing them with either a recessed or elevated freeway; increasing capacity by adding one general purpose lane and one HOV lane in each direction plus two new HOV interchanges; fixing the closely spaced ramps through downtown by adding a collector-distributor road adjacent to the freeway in both directions; improving bike and pedestrian mobility around the freeway; and adding new landscape and aesthetics. The three design alternatives being evaluated would permanently close up to four streets currently running under US 95.

Join us to learn more about the project and what has changed since our first public meeting. Also, this is an opportunity to provide input on the proposed design alternatives and potential community enhancements.

The public is welcome to view the information and submit comments online and/or in-person.

The presentation will be live-streamed on the project Facebook page (@ndotdap). For those unable to attend in person or access the virtual meeting, public access to computers and hard copies of the presentation will be available at the East Las Vegas Library.

Virtual Meeting Information • Available at http://www.ndotdap.com from Jan. 17 – Feb. 15, 2022 • Submit comments through the virtual site, email info@ndotdap.com, or call the community hotline at (702) 938-5440

In-Person Meeting • Date: January 25, 2022 • Time: 4 to 7 p.m. (presentation at 5:30 p.m.) • Location: East Las Vegas Library, 2851 E Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89101 • A court reporter will be available to take public comment. Meeting subject to all COVID regulations. For updates, check www.ndotdap.com or call (702) 938-5440.