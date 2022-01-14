Judge Johnson Celebrates Final Drug Court Graduation Before Retirement

The Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court’s December 20, 2021, graduation served as the final problem-solving court event for Presiding Judge Vicky Johnson, who retires January 31, 2022.

According to former Drug Court Coordinator Amanda VanAsperen, “Judge Vicky Johnson was instrumental in establishing the Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court in 2007 and has presided over the court since its inception. Her leadership, expertise, and genuine concern for the participants served in the program will leave a lasting impression on the Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court for years to come.” VanAsperen continued, “On a personal note, the attributes of her mentorship, strong work ethic, and passion for helping guide behavior change are characteristics that I admire and will continue to strive for both personally and professionally.” The Saline County Courthouse ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive drug treatment, close supervision, and full accountability for Drug Court graduates. Drug Court is a minimum 20-month program where participants learn skills to live a successful life free from drugs and alcohol.

Pictured are (from left to right) Michelle Harvey, Jessica Fulton, Jerrad Jones, Judge Vicky Johnson, Jose Cardoso-Franco, and Matthew Williams.

Adult Drug Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, utilizing a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. In addition, the court aims to protect public safety and increase the participants' likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative ancillary services.

For additional information, please contact:

Chris Reece, Drug Court Coordinator

Phone: 402-821-711411 Email: christina.reece@nebraska.gov